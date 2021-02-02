The West Central student government will be selling chocolates and flowers for Valentine’s Day. Items available to order are Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Cream, Hershey”s Milk Chocolate, and carnations.
Order forms can be picked up in the office, filled out and returned to the office with payment by Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Items can be purchased for any student (PK-12th) or any faculty member by anyone (student, parents, grandparents, community members) and will be delivered on Friday, Feb. 12.
Questions may be directed to the school at 563-637-2283 or Marlee Squires at msquires@wc.k12.ia.us