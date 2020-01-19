OSSIAN — Shawn Kleppe, of Ossian, who has owned and rented properties throughout northeast Iowa and recently released a book about his experiences.
“Being a landlord is not something that just anyone can do. It takes a certain kind of person to be able to take on all of the aspects involved in owning rental properties,” he said.
He wrote his book book “because there are so many stories that have come from being a landlord. I wanted to share some of my experiences so other people can see what it takes to do this.”
Kleppe’s book, “Landlording 101: A Down-To-Earth, Hands-On View of Adventures in Small Town Rental Properties,” was written based on some of what Shawn and his wife, Stacy, have encountered throughout their 20-year career of owning and renting properties.
“It’s kind of a roadmap to show people how to get ahead in this business,” said Shawn. “It’s not meant to scare people away from this, but rather to prepare them and show them first-hand what it’s like to own rental properties. My overall goal is to encourage others to get into this field.”
Shawn and Stacy got their start in owning rental properties in 2000 when they were looking at ways to make a little extra money.
“I was working at a small factory in West Union when one of my coworkers opened my eyes to the idea,” he said. “I thought to myself, there has to be a better way to make money than working all day in a factory.”
The Kleppes decided to pursue the idea and purchased their first property, a house located in West Union. From there, the couple continued to grow and expand to other communities throughout northeast Iowa.
“We kept buying properties and just rolled with it,” Shawn said. “It was a nice side income for us and we found that we really enjoyed what we were doing.”
In 2008, Stacy quit her daytime job and Shawn was laid off from his position, which allowed the two to pursue landlording full-time from there on.
At one point, Shawn and Stacy owned as many as 150 units in different Winneshiek and Fayette County communities, including West Union, Calmar, Fayette and Elgin.
Their properties included not just houses, but also apartment complexes.
In recent years, Shawn and Stacy have sold many of their properties in order to pursue other opportunities. They currently own 32 units.
Having no experience in being landlords prior to 2000, the two learned the ins and outs of the trade on the go – something that included many good experiences as well as bad experiences.
“That’s what the book is all about. It has all the negative experiences that I have had, but also all of the rewarding and proud moments that I have had,” he said.
The book also explores the characteristics that Shawn feels are necessary to have in order to be a successful landlord.
“You have to be good at dealing with people, good at fixing things, and good at saving and managing money,” said Shawn. “Bookkeeping is also important, but luckily my wife was good at that.”
The idea of writing a book about his experiences is something that first came up about five or six years ago for Shawn. He started by jotting down some of his thoughts, which eventually turned into him writing his full story on pen and paper.
“When I finished it, I wasn’t really sure what the next step was,” Shawn said. “I didn’t do much with it for a few years until last winter I got some advice to type it up and get it in digital format so I could send it to others more easily and get the publishing process going.”
He had his story proofed by a friend and then reached out to Anundsen Publishing in Decorah, which took care of the rest.
Just before Christmas of 2019, Shawn finally got to see the finished product when the first shipment of books arrived.
“I gave some of them out at Christmas and have sold a few to friends in the area,” he said. “I’m still working on the next step to marketing the book and trying to get it out there to people all over.”
Shawn plans to sell his book online and is looking at exploring other means of distribution. A copy of his book can also be purchased by contacting Shawn and Stacy via email at skleppe@acegroup.cc.
“Being a landlord is something that often gets a bit of a bad wrap. I wanted to write this book to prove that that’s not the case,” Shawn said. “I hope I can show people what life is like as the owner of rental properties in a small-town setting.”