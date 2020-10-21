The Otter Creek Animal Shelter Board decided at its Tuesday meeting to postpone its annual Holiday Hoopla that is usually held the first Sunday in December. The Shelter plans to hold the event in late winter or early spring 2021.
"We want to make sure it’s an event that’s profitable for the shelter of course the most important safe for all those that would like to attend," Buchanan County Animal Shelter d.b.a. Otter Creek Animal Shelter posted to Facebook that night about the "major fundraising event for the shelter."