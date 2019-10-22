Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton continues to be a constant center of activity with intakes and adoptions of dogs and cats. Dr. Shelly Reid said the shelter celebrated its 109th dog adoption last week since its opening in August a year ago. She said many more cats have also been adopted over the past 14 months, with many still needing homes.
“We’re at a point right now where we cannot take anymore cats, due to lack of space. Our cat quarters are completely full. Last intake day we had to turn some people away who wanted to surrender cats. It’s unfortunate, but we have a limit and we have reached it,” Dr. Reid said. “There are about 30 cats on the waiting list to be accepted, too.”
Dr. Reid said dogs are adopted at a faster rate, but that is normal. There are always more cats than dogs, she said.
“If you know of anyone looking to adopt a nice cat we have all ages, varieties, and temperaments. They have all received their age-appropriate veterinary care and are neutered,” she said, making her sales pitch.
Dr. Reid talked about the shelter’s feline overload at Sunday’s fundraiser breakfast held in the Oelwein American Legion. She said the staff is going to try some outdoor housing for extra cats using Styrofoam coolers. The coolers are relatively inexpensive, come in different sizes, and can easily be configured for cat-living by simply cutting an entrance hole in a side of the cooler and filling it with straw (no blankets). She said with straw for bedding, the coolers stay warm inside from the animal’s body heat, but blankets don’t hold the heat as well, and get soiled. The coolers would be placed on an elevated surface of some kind, not directly on the ground. Donations of Styrofoam coolers will be accepted at the shelter.
Dr. Reid said the shelter board is also working on a grant that would fund spay and neuter procedures to help stop Hazleton’s feral cat population from growing.
She said one of the great things about the shelter is all the volunteers that spend time with the animals. John Fox of Oelwein is one of those volunteers. He admits to loving cats, has two for pets, and he and his wife Dee like to spend time at the shelter playing with the cats that are waiting to be adopted.
“I go three times a week and play with the kitties,” he said smiling. “I told myself when I retired last January that I was not going to become a couch potato. This is one way to get out of the house and I look forward to every visit.”
John and Dr. Reid agree that the idea that men don’t like cats is over stated.
“I know lots of guys and families that like cats who get along just fine with them,” John said.
“I think there are men who think they don’t like them, but when they get used to being around them, they like cats, too,” Dr. Reid added.
She said they have several male volunteers that enjoy playing with the cats and dogs, it’s all about giving of their time, not likes or dislikes.
Dr. Reid said there are several other ways persons can help out the Otter Creek Animal Shelter besides human contact with the animals.
There will be a Running for the Paws 5K run and 1 mile walk on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Jesup. There are forms available at the shelter or on the shelter’s Facebook page. On Monday, Nov. 18, will be a fundraising night at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch from 4:30-7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8, will be the annual Holiday Hoopla at the shelter from noon to 3 p.m. with a bake sale, refreshments and silent auction. A fundraising night at the Independence Pizza Ranch will be Monday, Dec. 16, 4:30 – 7 p.m.
In addition to fundraisers, the shelter maintains a wish list to which people can donate money or items. Stop by the shelter and check out the list to see if there is anything you may have or wish to purchase for the animals.
Cage sponsorships are available and last for one year. The donor’s name is on the condo or run. At the shelter there is also information on memorial brick pavers that can be ordered. Persons with questions about any of these possible ways to help the no-kill shelter can email rreid@cfu.net.