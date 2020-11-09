As fall ends and winter approaches, learn new skills or dust off older ones that you can continue to enjoy on your own throughout the fall and winter during a week of “Breath of Fresh Air” activities the week of Nov. 9-14 around Buchanan County.
There are scheduled activities and ongoing ones to enjoy at leisure. Buchanan County Conservation and 15 more local organizations are partnering to present various offerings for all ages.
Details on events are posted on the Fontana Park Facebook Events pages and at the free registration pages at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the public events tab.
Activities include yoga in the park, Veteran’s Day activities, a seed collection hike and foray, bird watching, outdoor fitness, story walks, geocaching, scavenger hunts, fishing, kayaking and more.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• 10 a.m. Fall Walk and Seed Collecting, Robert’s Wildlife Area, 1016 160th St., Fairbank
• 2 p.m. Outdoor Fitness Trail, Wehner Woods, 955 East St., Lamont
Wednesday, Nov. 11
• 8 a.m. Morning Bird Walk, Three Elms Park, 2041 Three Elms Park Road, Independence
• 10 a.m. Freedom Rock Dedication, Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence
• Afternoon (details being finalized) Oakwood Cemetery Headstone Tour
Thursday, Nov. 12
• 10 a.m. Trail Preview at Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd., Independence
• 12:15 p.m. Lunch Hour Yoga in the Park at River Walk/Teacher’s Park, 355 First Ave. N.E., Independence
6:30 p.m. Night Sky and Star Viewing, Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton
Friday, Nov. 13
• 10 a.m. Historical Tour of Downtown Independence, Independence Chamber Building; 112 First St E., Independence
• 4 p.m. Family Fishing Intro, Triangle Park Pond, corner of Enterprise Drive and Sixth Ave S.W., Independence
Saturday, Nov. 14
• 9:30 a.m. Intro to Geocaching, Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton
• 1 p.m. Kayaking for Beginners, Koutny Pond; 1544-2 330th St., Brandon
AT LEISURE
The following activities will be available throughout the week and participation is encouraged as it fits your schedule.
Story Walks (children’s books posted for reading along short trails)
• “The Listening Walk” by Paul Showers – Riverside Park; East Main and Iowa Street, Fairbank
• “Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle by Laura Purdie Salas – Winthrop City Park; 250 First St. South, Winthrop
• “Duck in the Fridge” by Jeff Mack — Parker Muncy Park; Church and 10th Street, Jesup
• “Book TBD” by TBD — Aurora City Park; entrance at Main and Union Streets, Aurora
• Scavenger Hunt and Craft activity – Independence Public Library Grounds; 805 First St W. Get list inside library.
• LACES Chalk Art Obstacle Course (details being finalized) at Fontana Park and additional location. The course will be in place Monday through the week as weather and weathering allow.
Partners are the Buchanan County Conservation Board, Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Independence Parks and Recreation Department, Buchanan County Therapy and Wellness, Heartland Acres, Buchanan County Historical Society, Local Geocachers, Buchanan County Tourism, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, LACES, Fairbank Public Library, Winthrop Public Library, Aurora Public Library, Jesup Public Library, Independence Public Library and Black Hawk County Conservation Board.