A downtown business owner voiced opposition to an ordinance to allow the blocking off of parking spots for sidewalk cafe “parklets.” She cited a lack of parking.
The Oelwein City Council heard the objection by Bonnie Schulz, owner of A Smart Shopper as it considered the second reading Monday of the proposed ordinance. The Council approved the second reading unanimously.
The last reading will likely be at the next council meeting, regularly scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, July 26, at Oelwein City Hall.
Mayor Brett DeVore read the council a text comment from Schulz, as she was unable to attend the meeting.
“I am totally in favor of anything that could help downtown businesses,” DeVore read her comment. “I am very concerned about eliminating four parking spots, especially in the 10 block of South Frederick. Parking is currently too tight … and not enough spots. If you eliminate four spots in that block, other businesses suffer. Don’t allow that to happen, please. I get that complaint from customers often. ‘I wanted to stop and shop and there weren’t any parking spaces.’”
DeVore asked Oelwein Area Chamber and Development Executive Director Deb Howard whether she had heard from businesses downtown.
“Not a thing,” Howard said. “She has a full parking lot behind her store.”
Councilwoman Karen Seeders suggested that businesses post signs indicating parking in back.
A sign in the city lot behind the 10 block of S. Frederick Ave., which leads to the back door of businesses including A Smart Shopper, says the lot is “one of six free downtown parking lots for 2,000 cars.”
“I don’t foresee any restaurant taking four spaces,” Howard said. “The Mexican (restaurant) will maybe be the only one and that’s probably a side street.
“Frankly doing this will I think actually drive business downtown,” Howard said.
Widely-reported staffing shortages affecting the restaurant industry are another perceived barrier to many restaurants taking advantage of the ordinance and adding sidewalk cafes right now, however, according to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“We’ll be lucky to get one on board because of staffing, and trying to make use of that outside is going to be tough for the restaurant this year,” Mulfinger said.
“Staffing, sure,” Councilman Warren Fisk echoed.
ORDINANCE DETAILS
The amended version of the ordinance, if not down-voted in three readings, will add parklets to the wording and take out the phrase “area must be contiguous with, and have direct access to.” This change would allow downtown restaurants to apply for a sidewalk café permit to create an outdoor dining space beyond the sidewalk curb, creating a parklet that would be protected from traffic by some type of safety barrier.
“The Oelwein Chamber and Development Downtown Committee wants to expand the possibility of sidewalk cafés and parklets in the downtown. The city will need to expand their code and open more options for restaurants,” Mulfinger told the council when it met June 28. Mulfinger said then the committee was planning to work with one restaurant over the summer and into the fall.