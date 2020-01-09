Did you resolve this new decade to keep current on local national or world topics? Perhaps you decided you should learn new things regularly. Maybe you decided to work more to make a difference in your community, try things you have never got around to trying or just to get out in nature and relax.
Then look to the Buchanan County Conservation for programs and activities, articles, and locations to help you fulfill all of the above (www.buchanancountyparks.com).
As a naturalist, my job is to help people learn about and appreciate the natural world around them. One of the biggest perks of that responsibility is that I get to continually learn as well — keep current on research, techniques, and new ways to share the information. And since different people learn and participate in different ways, I get to do activities and present information in different ways. Throughout this year, I plan to share some educational programming thoughts through articles.
This week I was reflecting while preparing for a “Litterbug” program on why litter “bugs” me and why anyone else should care. Being a child of the 70’s, I can recall a commercial that had an impact on me — and probably many folks of the time will recall it as well — Iron Eyes Cody — the native American that had the tear in his eye because of the litter. While there might be issues with this image and ad, it certainly had an impact on me.
As a 4-H member, as well as with family and church groups, I remember walking the local ditches to clean up roadside trash. I also remember the change — a marked decrease — in litter by the early 80’s as Iowa enacted the “bottle bill” that placed a nickel deposit on bottles and cans of carbonated beverages.
By the time I left Iowa following college in the late 80’s, I vividly recall the marked difference in roadside litter that I left behind in Iowa and the litter congested roadsides of my new residences in Georgia and Kentucky.
Fast forward a few years to the 90’s. I was working as a naturalist for Audubon State Park in Henderson, Kentucky, as the 30th anniversary of Earth Day was approaching in 2000. As part of a celebration, we decided to have a “litterbug” contest to help illuminate the continued presence of roadside litter. Youth were tasked with creating artwork: an insect (bug) with all the parts — 3 body sections, 6 legs, eyes, antennae, mouth and wings — made entirely from litter — a “litterbug.”
This week, sixth graders at St John Middle school were also given that same task — as well and challenged with creating a life history for their “bug.” Where would it live? What would it eat? Who might eat it? How would it avoid predation?
I shared a bit of my history with litter with the students– and how I was going to write about it as an informational and educational piece. And then challenged the students to add to their projects by writing about if and why they think litter is a problem and what they personally will do to work toward reducing the amount of litter.
Here are my thoughts on the same:
I can't think of a single person who thinks trash and litter along roadsides adds to the beauty of a drive. In fact many of us living here and most visiting tourists would say litter detracts from their enjoyment. These things being the case, why is there so much litter out there? Why do people litter in the first place? Here are several possible reasons and how we could alter behaviors based on each.
Because they see litter already along the road they figure "one more piece won't hurt" or "everybody else does it, I will too." It seems like a little litter generates much more.
Conversely, less litter should be a motive to keep things cleaner. Iowa’s “Adopt a Highway” program worked largely on this theory, engaging local groups to adopt sections of road and remove the litter. With less litter visible and a promoted group taking ownership, passers-by seem to litter less.
These programs do seem to make improvements, but over the last 10 years, more of those signs say “Available for adoption” and have no one dedicated to keeping them clean. For more information on potentially adopting a road section, go to https://iowadot.gov/maintenance/adopt-a-highway-information.
Unfortunately, having these types of programs may also contribute to the someone-else-will-pick-it-up-mentality litterer. These are the folks who see clean-up crews working and throw their trash out so "the crews will have something to do."
Or it is those who think "They get paid for it so I might as well." For these folks, I think posting and enforcement of anti-litter laws is required. If you see someone litter, report it. Maybe they will be sentenced to cleaning up the mess they made.
Because trash has no value many people just toss it out the window or let it fly out of the truck bed. For them, we need to give more value to the (potential) trash. One of the fastest and most effective ways to do that is to make them pay a bit more for their containers — and give them the money back when they dispose of it properly. This is the idea behind Iowa’s bottle bill. Consumers pay a deposit on each container purchased and receive a refund when they return those containers.
When established in 1978, this program was highly effective with over 85% of cans and bottles returned through this process. Other litter was reduced as well. It seems if you no longer toss out your beverage containers, you don't toss out other things either. Sadly, many do not see a nickel as worth the effort of returning today (Only 71% returned in 2019), and communities are losing redemption centers because they cannot afford to operate at the fee scale established in 1978. While most Iowans still support the “bottle bill” it is in need of updating and improving. I encourage you to learn more details at https://www.iowarecycles.org/resources/bottle-bill/
Travel and tourism is the seventh largest employer in Iowa in 201. Roadside litter de-values that. Litter is surely not the top consideration when choosing a vacation spot, but clean roadsides make a much better statement for return visits than roadways resembling a dump.
We all need to grow up, take responsibility for the waste we produce, and dispose of it properly. St John’s sixth graders will be sharing their litterbugs and their thoughts on litter as well as thoughts on reducing its impacts. What lessons can we learn or insights can we gain from our youth?