More than 300 students levels PK-12 have signed up for summer classes through the Oelwein Schools.
The program, branded “Husky Adventures,” is funded partly through a 21st Century grant, with potential for the district to seek funding through federal COVID-19 education recovery grants the state is allocating.
Dates will be June 7 to July 2 for levels PK-8.
High school summer classes start as early as June 1. High school schedules vary but are largely in June and July with some August classes for football.
Anyone who has not signed up is encouraged to email the staff person responsible, for a link to the forms, as soon as possible. Read on for details.
PK-8
Elementary counselor Barb Schmitz is coordinating the PK-8 level.
“We think we have such a large number of children because families are aware of the learning loss because of COVID,” Schmitz said about the overall program.
PK-8 classes include reading, math and “enrichment,” which includes field trips, swimming lessons, gardening and physical education.
Email Schmitz for more info or for signup links for PK-8 classes, bschmitz@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
SUMMER ACTING
The Footliters Traveling Playhouse from Coralville will offer a weeklong acting class June 21-25. The 40 slots filled up in about three days, with eligible students ages 7-14. In addition to memorization, this teaches such skills as public speaking and following directions.
“It gives them a sense of empowerment,” Schmitz added.
That Friday, June 25, they will enact a musical, “The Secret of the Sphinx,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Arts Center. Ticket information is to-be-announced.
The Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation and a 21st Century grant are funding it. Oelwein elementary life skills teacher Barb Winter is coordinating a summer theater group.
It is the 14th year the school is offering summer theater, but not consecutively owing to none held during the pandemic in 2020.
HIGH SCHOOL
“The Oelwein High School Summer School classes are not the summer schools of the old days,” says teacher Kelli Roth, who is coordinating on the high school program.
Yes, classes will be offered for students to recover credit, such as in science (ecology, biology, earth science, physics and chemistry), social studies, math (algebra of any level and geometry) and English. Health/PE, softball, football and future planning credit can also be recovered.
“We also have classes that can be taken in advance of the upcoming school year, such as, Ecology, Intro to Business, and Health,” she added.
Health/PE combines meal budgeting and prep skills (part of what used to be home economics) with recreational activities such as yard games (beanbags, bocce ball, ladder ball), walking, biking, climbing, swimming, golf, tennis and disc golf.
There are also new-credit classes for conditioning (“strength and speed”), and learning the leadership skills to coach softball and football.
The arts and wellness will also play a role, as summer camps are filled with music and physical activities.
“Maybe some will try a new sport or learn to play a new instrument,” Roth said.
Students can also improve their ACT scores — which are often a factor in college admissions — with a test prep class.
For more information on high school camp signup, email Kelli Roth, kroth@oelwein.k12.ia.us.