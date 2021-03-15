Fayette County Public Health, partnering with volunteers from Scott Pharmacy and Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, vaccinated over 700 individuals on Thursday, March 11 during a daylong clinic at Upper Iowa University. Meanwhile over 5,000 people have received some vaccine in-county, and 2,000 give or take have received their whole vaccine series (depending if viewing county providers or residents).
“A special thank you to Scott Pharmacy and Gundersen Palmer for volunteering to assist with our latest COVID clinic!” Fayette County Public Health posted to Facebook Monday.
“Due to an increased allocation of vaccine last week, Fayette County Public Health held a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to finish up Phase 1B and start Phase 1C at Upper Iowa University,” the post said. “This tier included some first responders, childcare staff, school staff, individuals 65-plus, and those individuals 16-64 with underlying medical conditions.”
Local Public Health continues working directly with local pharmacies (NuCara, Scott, Hy-Vee, and Buchanan County Health Center-Oelwein) and local providers (Gundersen Palmer, MercyOne and BCHC) to continue vaccinating this population.
On Friday, March 12, Local Public Health administered boost doses from its office.
Some 1,898 vaccine series have been administered by providers in Fayette County, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data accessed Monday. This includes 1,698 two-shot series and 200 single-shot vaccines. An additional 3,391 persons have initiated a two-dose vaccine series from in-county providers, for a total county provider impact of 5,289 persons.
The number of Fayette County residents receiving their whole vaccine series — be it the one-shot (85 received) or two-shot version (2,395 received) — is 2,480. Another 3,134 county residents have begun their two-shot series, totaling 5,614 residents having some or all vaccine.
The vaccine shortage continues. Watch media as to when more supply comes available locally.