The Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County is one of two popular stretches of rivers that paddlers need to take extra caution on, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said this week. The other is the Raccoon River in Des Moines.
Two natural hazards have presented on the rivers and the DNR reminds river users to stay aware, wear life jackets, and make safe decisions on the water.
“Paddlers and tubers need to recognize that obstructions like this can happen anywhere on a river after a tree falls in,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR river programs outreach coordinator. “We’ve gotten a lot of reports about these two, but it’s natural for rivers to have this type of hazard.”
A large log jam has formed upstream of Chimney Rock Park on a bend of the Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County near Decorah. Canoeists and kayakers have flipped and gotten stuck in fast currents through the log jam, leading to the need to be rescued.
While the log jam does not block the entire river and can be avoided, a strong current will push a boat toward it. The DNR advises that paddlers get out on the river right to be safe and avoid getting sucked into this strainer. For real-time hazard updates and locations or to report new hazards, visit the Iowa DNR’s interactive paddling map at iowadnr.gov/paddlingmap.