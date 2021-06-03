TRIPOLI — Advanced registered nurse practictioner Haleigh Pagel has joined Tripoli Family Medicine, a MercyOne medical clinic. She began in May and is now accepting new patients.
Pagel was raised in Tripoli and now lives in Sumner with her husband, Colin, and their three children, Kysen, Kinzley and Kamdyn.
“I chose the medical field because I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “Becoming a family nurse practitioner was an easy choice for me because it allows me to care for patients of all ages.”
Her goal is to provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages through education, preventative care, and management of acute and chronic diseases.
Pagel earned her bachelors of science in nursing from Allen College in 2014 and her masters of science in nursing from Simmons College in Boston in 2018. Since 2018, she has worked for Regional Health Services of Howard County.
Contact the clinic at 319-882-3534 to schedule an appointment or for more information.