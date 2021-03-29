In the next fundraising event for the Nature All Around Us Art Series, participants from adult to age 10 will be painting and decorating small birdhouses with Clayton County Naturalist Abbey Harkrader. The class will be at 6 p.m. on April 23 at the Osborne Nature Center.
Space is limited. Reservations are required by April 20, at at 563-245-1516 or claytoncountyconservation.org.
All art materials will be provided, and participants will take home a 5- to 7-inch decorated birdhouse.
The Osborne Center is on Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader.