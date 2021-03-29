Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

In the next fundraising event for the Nature All Around Us Art Series, participants from adult to age 10 will be painting and decorating small birdhouses with Clayton County Naturalist Abbey Harkrader. The class will be at 6 p.m. on April 23 at the Osborne Nature Center.

Space is limited. Reservations are required by April 20, at at 563-245-1516 or claytoncountyconservation.org.

All art materials will be provided, and participants will take home a 5- to 7-inch decorated birdhouse.

The Osborne Center is on Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos