Palmer Memorial cancels Fall Fund Fest
Palmer Memorial Foundation’s annual Fall Fund Fest has been canceled this year.
"With COVID-19 current guidelines and future unknowns, the Foundation Board is unsure how to safely plan the event so has made the difficult cancellation decision based on input and guidance from various resources, such as hospital leadership, CDC, and state/local public health," Foundation Director Jamie Hoey posted to the Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics Facebook page. Look for the event in 2021.