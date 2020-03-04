OELWEIN — The three-piece band Palomino returns to the Oelwein Coliseum on March 7.
Palomino, which is out of Cedar Rapids, plays country music from the 1970s to the 1990s. They also play some classic rock and roll.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
Palomino’s members are Mike Eastman on drums, Doug Spinler on guitar and Fred Hoffman on bass. They all sing.
Eastman started playing drums at the age of 5 and was in school band from fourth grade through graduation. He was part of jazz bands, marching bands and orchestra, according to a biography on the band’s website.
His professional career began his sophomore year when he joined a family country band called Timberidge based out of Cedar Falls. He left the music scene for a bit, but joined the Dave Dighton Band in 1986. He moved on to the Daybreak Band in 1987 and there he remained for 16 years.
Between the end of Daybreak and the forming of Palomino, he performed in a band whose members included twins who played guitar and bass. The band was called X2. He then helped found 5 of Hearts.
In 2017, he, Spinler and Hoffman created Palomino.
Spinler started playing guitar in the 1970s at the age of 13 with his dad in Coggon with the Blue Denim Bank. He joined El Don and the Country Crusaders, performing with them from 1984-86. He then joined Airwave, where he remained until 1991, his biography says.
In 1999, Spinler joined Eastman in Daybreak, retiring in 2002. He returned in 2004 to help found 5 of Hearts and then Palomino.
Spinler, over the years, has opened for Mel McDaniel, Eddie Rabbit, Sawyer Brown and the Bellamy Brothers.
Hoffman started playing guitar in the sixth grade.
“Made a lot of noise, and when a drummer and another guitarist got together, we noticed the girls seemed to like it too,” he says in his biography. His first gig was in a junior high gymnasium.
“Over the years, I have played in a variety of band genres: metal to country and everything in between,” he says. “I do this for the friends and family, many who were musicians, who have gone before me, and for all who enjoy live music. So, I look forward to showing the masses what Palomino can do and entertain the heck outta ya.”
Palomino last performed at the Coliseum in August of 2019.