Pam Egli, candidate for Iowa Senate District 32, will host town hall meetings on Saturday, Sept. 19. The public is invited to learn more about Pam by attending one of these conversations and hear why she wants to be elected to represent District 32 in Des Moines.
The first event is at 10 a.m. Saturday in Independence at the gazebo in Veterans Park.
The second town hall begins at 1 p.m. in Fairbank on Island Park.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines when not with family members.
After some brief remarks, Pam will answer questions and listen to suggestions about how the quality of life in District 32 can be improved with the help of senate legislation.
Persons unable to attend, but would like to know more about Pam Egli, can visit her website at pamegliforsenate.com.