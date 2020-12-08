WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Compensation met for its annual meeting on Monday and recommended salary increases of 5% for the treasurer, recorder, and auditor. The board recommended a 3% increase for the sheriff, county attorney and the three county supervisors.
The Board of Compensation will forward its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Board of Compensation’s annual recommendations for county elected officials are for the next fiscal year. The board has authority to recommend salary increases or have them remain the same, but it cannot reduce salaries.
Board members discussed the importance of keeping salaries in line with other counties that are comparable in size and have similar organizational structures. The aim of the board is to set salary levels to attract and keep qualified persons in critical positions. The need for stability and retention is seen as key to maintaining smooth and efficient operation of county services to residents.
Board members received oral and written reports from several county officials during the meeting. The following salaried county officials spoke at the meeting: Karen Ford (county recorder), Kyle Jacobsen (county treasurer), and Wayne Sauer (county attorney).
Jacobsen presented a written summary of where Fayette County officials ranked in comparison to other Iowa counties with similar positions regarding salary. The officials also cited evidence that reflected where the workloads for their respective offices stood in comparison to similar counties.
Board members concurred with the need for increased compensation based on evidence presented. But they also went on to discuss the extent to which they felt frustration at the Board of Supervisors’ refusal to enact in full last year’s recommendations for increases.
The Board of Supervisors voted to increase salaries by only 40% of what the Board of Compensation had recommended last year.
“We’re here to see that they get treated fair,” said board member Dave Moore of Oelwein.
At another point in the discussion Moore stated that the sheriff “gets $20K less than the Oelwein chief of police.”