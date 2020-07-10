Since May 14, the CDC has been tracking and monitoring cases of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS) after cases showed up in the United States. Thus far the only cases reported have been among people under the age of 21. An earlier report from medical authorities in the United Kingdom the previous month had provided warning to be on the lookout for the disease.
A health advisory was officially issued by the CDC regarding the disease in mid-May.
Dr. Daniel Leisinger of MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine advises parents to be on the lookout for the following symptoms in children.
• Fever for more than three days
• Red eyes
• Irritation of the mouth, lips or throat
• Rash
• Swelling of the hands and feet
• Abdominal pain
• Vomiting and diarrhea
Dr. Leisinger said the first cases of the disease in the United States were reported in New York state but have since scattered across the nation. Iowa has seen a few cases reported, but none in the northeast region to his knowledge.
“CDC scientists believe there may be two different strains of COVID-19 globally. PMIS in the U.S. is thought to caused by a European strain. Not all children who have tested positive for COVID-19 have shown PMIS symptoms at the same time.This could be due to PMIS appearing weeks after an initial coronavirus infection. Scientists suspect this also may be caused by a delayed response to the COVID-19 virus,” said Leisinger.