ARLINGTON — Starmont Parent's Night for football, cross country, band and spirit squad will be held Friday, Sept. 4. Senior parents and students will receive free admission into the football game. The school is asking parents to at the stadium by 6:30 p.m. to line up and to wear a mask, since social distancing will be tough during the ceremony.