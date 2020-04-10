Oelwein cemetery and parks employees have put in a busy week, weather permitting, said Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson on Friday as he surveyed the cleanup being accomplished at Red Gate Park at the west entrance to the city. The park, along with Woodlawn Cemetery, The Meadows apartment complex and some residences in the area, sustained heavy damage on Saturday, March 28, when an EF1 tornado passed through the west edge of town. Tree loss through the area was especially significant.
“We kind of have a blank slate to work with,” Johnson said in discussing repair work at Red Gate. Approximately 80 trees were destroyed, along with the main picnic shelter, leaving a stark landscape where large mature trees once provided leafy canopy.
Johnson said he has been in contact with Trees Forever, which is looking into some extra funding so the city can purchase and plant new trees.
“The city park and cemetery guys have done an awesome job getting everything hauled away and cleaned up. I also want to thank Rockie Williams and Ronnie Graf for bringing in their equipment to pull out stumps and level the ground out. Alliant is getting electricity hooked back up today,” Johnson said of the progress so far. He added that the small shelters were not damaged, nor was the bocce ball court. An old swing set and metal slide in the playground area will be taken out and Johnson said he did not know about replacements for those items at this time, adding that, due to their age, that type of playground equipment may be obsolete.
Vast piles of tree limbs and trunks fill a large area across the road from the park and to the west of the cemetery. Johnson said due to Department of Natural Resources air quality regulations, the city is not allowed to burn them up, so he will make appointments for local residents interested in cutting some wood for themselves to come in at intervals to work. Anyone that wants to be put on the list can call City Hall, 283-5440, and leave information so Johnson can schedule them.
Johnson said the rest of his normal spring schedule is up in the air, due to the coronavirus pandemic and government regulations. In any other year he would be preparing the campground at City Park for opening around mid-April, but not this year. The governor ordered all city parks closed to the public last week until further notice. Johnson is also wondering whether there will be a Little League season and if the Family Aquatic Center can open for a normal season on Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re playing a waiting game right now,” he said. “The Park and Recreation Association and committees throughout the state are contributing information that will help our own committee make decisions going forward. The pool usually opens Memorial Day weekend. We would hate to lose it for the summer.”
Johnson said he is hoping restraints on public activity will ease up by that time, and the city parks and recreation areas can be enjoyed again. He said the Park and Rec Committee will be watching what other area communities do if current bans are lifted in the coming months.
“We will take our cue from what they do, going forward, and wee what the government will let us do,” he said.