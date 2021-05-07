Landon Kane was an area farmer with a passion for animals until straight-line winds destroyed his large hay storage pole building April 11, 2019, leaving it in a big pile of rubble. After clearing away the wreckage, he became an area farmer with a passion for animals on a mission.
Landon decided Mother Nature opened the door to fulfilling a dream to create a state-of-the-art doggy daycare/boarding facility where every dog (and cats, too) can have space to stay while owners are at work or on vacation.
“I just felt there are a lot more dogs in the area than there are places to board them, so I saw it as a needed business,” Landon said. He set about rebuilding the barn in 2019, and then decided to remodel in 2020 to make the daycare/boarding facility a reality.
In remodeling his barn, Landon had several things in mind. He wanted the building to be easy to maintain because dogs will be dogs and things happen, as any dog owner well knows. He created space for a groomer to bathe customers and an area to finish the grooming process after the bath. In exceeding state licensing standards, he installed epoxy flooring that is heated, and added surround sound that plays music all the time there are occupants.
The result of his efforts created the business Red Rock Ruff House, which opened April 1, 2021. Located at 20856 30th St., about 4½ miles west of Oelwein, it is a 62-kennel boarding/daycare facility for dogs, that includes 13 suites with televisions, all in an 1,100 sq. ft. space. In the center of the large boarding house is a play area equipped with various animal “playground” toys where guests can romp and play when not relaxing in their kennels. He said they could keep up to 80 dogs, noting that some of the kennels are large enough for two dogs to share. A separate room adjacent to the front office holds cat kennels. Landon said they can keep 10 to 15 cats depending on their size.
A utility room features a washer and dryer, as well as a refrigerator to keep special foods or medicines for the guests, along with a stove used to prepare food for those on special diets.
Landon said they prefer owners bring along their pet’s food, a favorite blanket or dog bed, and favorite toy(s) so there is more familiarity for the animal. They do have pet food, blankets and toys available, as well, but Landon says it makes for less stress during the stay if the dog is surrounded by things it is used to.
Dog groomer Amber Avila is on staff Monday through Thursday. She is state licensed, has worked in the pet industry since 2017 and loves her job.
Landon handles all the dog chores from feeding to clean up, and exercising the guests at least three times each day. All dog owners must bring proof of vaccinations for distemper, Bordetella and rabies and their pets must be on a flea preventative.
Landon’s girlfriend Lili Swanson handles bookings through Messenger from the Red Rock Ruff House Facebook page and keeps up with social media postings of events and photos.
“There were doubts about doing this in the midst of COVID-19, but it’s been a benefit rather than a bad year,” Landon said. He had enough “low-key” time in 2020 to get the facility remodeled and now that he is open for business, people are getting out more and thinking about traveling, so he is staying busy.
The creation of Red Rock Farms
Landon grew up on the family farm where they raised cattle, a few miles west of his place, Red Rock Farms. After graduating from Wapsie Valley, he went to Iowa State University, where he double majored in agricultural business and international agriculture. While at ISU, he got all of his wandering done while learning more about agriculture around the world.
“I had traveled to all seven continents for ag studies before I graduated. Then I came back home to farm. That’s when I started acquiring the animals,” Landon said.
By animals, he refers to raising miniature ponies, donkeys, goats and sheep, a few docile cattle, a zebra named Barcode and a dromedary (one hump) camel named Joe. His pets, Belle, a Burmese Mountain Dog, and Tris, an Australian Shepherd, are the official friendly greeters at Red Rock Ruff House, and when they are old enough, will be the mothers of puppies he hopes to raise as well.
“It’s kind of an addiction,” he confessed, talking about his love for animals. Landon has turned that love of animals and farm life into one big agricultural classroom where families can bring kids to explore a pumpkin patch, a sunflower field, a corn maze, take a pony cart ride, slide into a pile of corn, and learn about living in the country. In addition to the learning farm, Landon has organically raised beef, free-range chickens and eggs.
“They get to see agriculture in its entirety, how animals grow up and how they are treated humanely. It’s educational as well as fun,” he said. Classrooms of all age students can find points of interest at Red Rock Farms. Last week he hosted an entrepreneurial class of high school students from Don Bosco, who toured and learned about starting a business.
As a full-time local farmer, Landon says he is still amazed at how many people in the area have never really seen a farm up close. That was another reason for starting Red Rock Farms.
“We try to create a country environment for everyone to discover and enjoy. It’s kind of an old-school farm — a little of everything,” he said.
Persons can learn more about Red Rock Farms at redrockfarmsiowa.com or email Landon at redrockfarms2015@gmail.com
To book a dog grooming, board or daycare at Red Rock Ruff House, send a message on their Facebook page or call 319-238-1232.