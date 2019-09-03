As I write this article, Hurricane Dorian is wreaking havoc in people’s lives with destructive power and force that destroys homes, businesses, property, and human beings who are in its path. There are numerous caregivers from all over, who are standing by to give much needed assistance to those who will feel the brunt of this hurricane. Love motivates us to care for one another, especially in times of crisis. We are reminded in Galatians 6:2: “Bear you one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”
Love is a guiding force in our lives as we care for one another. The apostle Paul has some insight for us, as penned in 1 Corinthians 13: The Love Chapter, as it is often called. He reminds us of what love is, and what love is not.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the Truth.” Vs. 4-6
When we make life about what is in it for me, we lose sight of what it means to love in the Spirit in which God loves us.
We are called as God’s family, to make others important in our lives. Paul goes on to remind us of the strength and power that love contains.
“It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” Vs. 7-8a
Helping our neighbors, both near and far, is what God calls us to do as His flock. Every person has it within him/her to make a loving difference as we journey though life’s ever-changing circumstances. Our dependence on God as our Heavenly Father, transcends time and space, as we seek to be like Jesus.
Paul closes out his letter in this way: “And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Vs. 13
When we hear bad news that is happening: locally, state-wide, nationally, and news from around the world that affects us, we need to turn to God. He will see us through any and all circumstances. He works continually to make us better people, having spent time with Him in prayer as we see His guidance in our decision-making.
Jesus is our model for Love. He lovingly reminds us how to love others. In His words to His disciples, we have motivation to love as He loves: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know you are My disciples if you love one another.” John 13:34-35
We have Good News to counteract bad news. We have the Love of Jesus to guide us in our pathways, each and every day. Go in His Name, and because you believe, others will know that He lives and loves all those who seek Him. We all need the Good News of Jesus, because all of us are struggling with something. God wants to use you as His instrument of love and acceptance of others. Please know that He loves you like no other, and He is here to help you with his eternal tender loving care.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church