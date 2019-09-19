Weather Alert

...STORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING... .THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT AND MOVE ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN. THE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS WHERE STORMS REPEAT OVER THE SAME AREAS. MUCH OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN HAVE RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL OVER THE PAST WEEK, SO SOILS REMAIN VERY MOIST. THIS MEANS IT WILL TAKE LESS RAINFALL TO CAUSE MUDSLIDES AND FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, ALLAMAKEE, CHICKASAW, CLAYTON, FAYETTE, FLOYD, HOWARD, MITCHELL, AND WINNESHIEK. IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, CRAWFORD, GRANT, RICHLAND, AND VERNON. * FROM 3 AM CDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAINFALL TONIGHT WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAINFALL ON TOP OF AREAS THAT ALREADY RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL OVER THE PAST WEEK WILL INCREASE THE THREAT FOR MUDSLIDES AND FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&