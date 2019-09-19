Friends in the community, greetings to each and every one of you. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are making our way through the second half of September.
I have a story for you this week: When I was in my first call in North Dakota, I was doing a lot of buying and selling on an online auction site. If you visited the home my wife and I lived in, you would normally see a smattering of stuff I had bought at local auctions or on a web site that I listed on another site. It was fun to see what other people would buy and also see what prices they would pay.
As I was buying and selling, my wife and I were also doing some remodeling of our home and needed to buy a few things we could not get locally. One of the times I needed to buy something involved a switch plate for our bathroom. It was not just any switch plate. I needed one that featured rubber ducks!
I went on to this auction site and found one, and the seller was offering USPS Priority Shipping at a great price. I bid on the item, and I won. After paying for the item, I waited a long time for it to get to my home.
When it came, I noticed the seller did not use Priority mail, as she had promised. Instead, she used First Class and made quite a bit of profit off of the extra money I had paid for quicker shipping.
Immediately, I contacted the seller to let her know this was disappointing for me. I had agreed to pay for fast shipping, and her listing had promised fast shipping. I wanted to be reimbursed for the difference.
When the seller responded to me, her response was, “I would not rip anyone off. I am a Christian.”
At that point, I wanted to ask her how many Christians steal from pastors, but I was nice and let it go.
This story leads to an interesting set of questions. What does following Jesus mean to you? Does being a Christian allow us to act like everyone else in the world and then say we can do this because we are Christians? Or does being a Christian mean that we are called to live differently than everyone else?
If we read the Bible, we do not see Jesus calling us to act like the rest of the world and then justify our behaviors by hiding behind our faith. In fact, Jesus tells us that we are not called to be like the rest of the world. We are called to live differently and treat people differently if we are going to follow him and be his witnesses to the world. We are called to make God the number one priority in our lives by loving Him with all of our hearts, all of our souls, and all of our minds.
We are also called to love one another with an unconditional love and forgive people with an unconditional forgiveness just as God gives us unconditional love and forgiveness.
Being people who make God No. 1 and who love their neighbors in this way causes Christians to think different, act different, and be different. This is not easy to do. It is easier to fit in and look out for number one than it is to stand out from the crowd and look out for our friends and neighbors. That is why we are not alone, as we do the work God calls us to do.
God walks with us, talks with us, and lives life with us, through the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit gives us the faith we need and the strength we need to live as God’s people and to treat people the way God would have us treat them.
Have a great week!