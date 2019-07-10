[Jesus said,] “”Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me, and I in them.”
On hearing it, many of his disciples said: “This is a hard teaching. Who can accept it?”
From this time, many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed him.
“You do not want to leave too, do you?” Jesus asked the Twelve. John 6:56, 60, 66-67, NRSV
I was asked recently: “Don’t you want to know what Jesus actually looked like? Wouldn’t that help your faith?”
I said: “No. I deal with Jesus through the portrait I get from the Gospel. That is more than enough for me.”
Jesus taught using stories stressing God’s justice and righteousness. He criticized those in power, and showed compassion for the oppressed. He preached forgiveness and love of enemies. He went so far as to say being angry with someone is the same as murder and looking with lust on someone is the same as adultery. He even said to sell everything and give the proceeds to the poor.
These things would be hard to swallow even if I knew what Jesus looked like or had met him on a Galilean hillside some 2,000 years ago.
Interestingly, we find in John 6 people left Jesus not because of his teachings or commands, but his promise of himself. He says he is the answer to our deepest hungers; we’re to feed on him as the source of our lives. And to that promise, people are so offended they wouldn’t follow him.
This story has me reflecting on our times. Is the attempt to make Jesus a historical issue (what he looked like, which words he actually said, etc.) a way to avoid dealing with him challenging us today? Is it that people don’t have enough evidence today to convince them that he is the Savior of the world, or is it that Jesus makes demands of us today?
My experience informs me that most people aren’t in churches because they studied the world’s religions, analyzed the historical data, and, then, conclude Jesus has the most to offer as Savior. Instead, we are in churches because Jesus, in some way, has come to us and called us to be his disciples.
That is the portrait of the living Christ I have come to know through the Gospel: He is intruding. He is going where he is not expected or even wanted. He is taking up space where people don’t know God or expect God to be. He shows up in the desperate places, becoming life-giving bread, for the worst of our hungers.
Pascal, the 17th-century mathematician, tried to bring clear rationality to Christian faith. He tried logic alone. I think many people today would like Pascal’s approach. He avoided things like intuition, imagination, wonder, awe, trust, and faith.
His writing, Pensées (Thoughts), was unfinished at his death. Among his papers was this page in his handwriting:
Memorial
The year of grace 1654,
Monday, 23 November . . .
From about half past ten in the evening until about half past midnight,
FIRE.
“GOD of Abraham, GOD of Isaac,
GOD of Jacob”
not of the philosophers and of the
learned,
Certitude. Certitude. Feeling. Joy.
Peace.
GOD of Jesus Christ.
“My God and your God . . .”
Forgetfulness of the world and of
everything,
except GOD.
He is to be found only in the ways
taught in the Gospel.
Greatness of the human soul.
“Righteous Father, the world has not
known you,
but I have known you.”
Joy, joy, joy, tears of joy.
I have departed from him:
“They have forsaken me, the fount of
living water.”
“My God, will you leave me?”
Let me not be separated from him
forever.
“This is eternal life,
that they might know you, the one
true God,
and the one that you sent, Jesus
Christ.”
Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ.
I left him;
I fled him,
renounced,
crucified.
Let me never be separated from him.
He is only kept securely by the ways
taught in the Gospel:
Renunciation, total and sweet.
Complete submission to Jesus Christ
and to my director.
Eternally in joy for a day’s exercise on the earth.
Not to forget your words. Amen.
(A Generous Orthodoxy, by Brian D. McLaren, Grand Rapids, MI: Zondervan, 2004, pp. 147-148.)
It seems that night Jesus became an undeniable reality for Pascal; a fact he had to deal with, and the mathematician became a mystic.
We believe Jesus is “God with us.” Yet, we are not gods. So, dealing with him is going to be mysterious and elusive. And still, we find, as in John 6, he keeps talking to us. He keeps revealing himself even when we do not understand everything.
But our understanding is never the issue.
Dealing with Jesus is about loving him; following him; accepting his challenges. It is about taking another bite; feeding and finding ourselves savoring and enjoying him, the bread of life!
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the roles of the Honorably Retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He serves in Oelwein as a Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and Zion Lutheran Church.