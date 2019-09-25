Then Jesus said to the disciples, “There was a rich man who had a manager, and charges were brought to him that this man was squandering his property. So he summoned him and said to him, ‘What is this that I hear about you? Give me an accounting of your management, because you cannot be my manager any longer.’”
Luke 16:1-2 NRSV
I made a bad decision where to jump into a river once, and almost drowned. Another time, I took a wrong turn on a military base; the sound of live rounds snapping over my head is something I’ll never forget. These experiences (and others) have taught me that when we scramble for our lives, style-points don’t count. You don’t care what you look like when you are totally committed to surviving. That human instinct — total commitment to survival— is at play when Jesus tells his disciple’s the story of an embezzling servant.
After being told he must make an accounting for his mismanagement, the scoundrel does some fast thinking. He invests no energy in remorse! He knows already he is too weak for manual labor, and begging is beneath him (16:3); so, he falls back on the skill he has depended on his whole life. He is the ultimate flimflam man filled with deception and deceit.
He makes a series of deals with those who owe his master large sums (16:5-7). They’re not his deals to make, and, with each one, he further reduces his boss’s wealth. But, why not? The boss is going to throw him out anyway! He calculates his only hope is to make crooks and cheaters out of those who owe his master (16:4).
And then comes the real surprise: Jesus says the master praises the dishonesty and shrewdness (16:8)!
Jesus likes to surprise us with his stories. This whopper may take the prize.
How do we associate the Good News of Jesus with underhanded, illegal behavior? The two things are so contradictory. It is shocking. So much so, Jesus makes us look at him and his Good News from a whole new perspective.
Some years ago, I took a college course on the Philosophy of Language. We explored things like, “I am lonely in a crowded room.”
That phrase is correct grammatically and a logical contradiction. How does the human mind make sense of and use such a paradox? That’s the way with Jesus’ story.
Godliness is the opposite of dishonesty. And yet, Jesus says there is something that can be teased out of the opposites in order to understand what living faithfully means. The key to understanding it is in the verse
Jesus says, “For the children of this age are more shrewd in dealing with their own generation than are the children of the light.” (Luke 16:8)
In other words, the followers of Christ have a lot to learn from the secular world when it comes to doing whatever it takes to live in the world for the love of Christ.
The Church tends to be reluctant in committing itself unless we know we have the resources to succeed. We are likely to refuse to make a change even if the old ways lead nowhere. Rather than shrewd and cunning for the Gospel, we tend to be careful and deliberate in those kind of ways.
Exercising cautious is certainly a good trait. It’s in the Bible, too. I’m not advocating robbing a bank to give the money to the Church. That has nothing to do with what the Church really needs.
That said, at the word of Jesus, prudence and caution cannot be all there is to our way of thinking and acting as his followers. An important aspect of faith is then missing. A sense of total commitment.
In the Army I was taught to look at my breakfast tray to see the difference between involvement and being commitment. The chicken that gave the egg was involved. The hog that gave the bacon was committed.
Jesus is preaching whole-self commitment. To rush forward to do something that needs to be done for the love of God. To scramble to acts for our neighbors. To step out on a limb of faith with total commitment no matter the circumstances we’re in. Doing so often doesn’t feel secure. Following God’s call can make you feel totally vulnerable.
It’s common sense to be more cautious than that. People shouldn’t take such chances. Jesus’ followers aren’t to be fools, right? But, then, that’s why we’re often slow to catch on to the Good News.
Jesus was told not to go to Jerusalem (Mk. 8:31-33). Common sense said it meant certain death. But, Jesus is totally committed to following God’s will. Even to the hard wood of the cross. It’s a paradox, yes, but, look at and listen to Christ.
The nature of the Gospel is nothing if not a paradox.
• God loves, though we don’t deserve that grace.
• Jesus dies for the sins of the world, though he never sinned.
• We lose our lives when we cling to them; we gain our lives when we give them away.
• To be honest, cautious and prudent; to be shrewd, cunning and quick thinking.
• That we could have such an attitude of abandonment and at the same time, be godly people.
These things don’t seem to go together. So it is. This life of faith is a paradoxical way of life. The Church needs that sense of abandonment to God; the commitment to follow wherever Christ leads; loving as he does without calculating the cost.
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the roles of the Honorably Retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He serves in Oelwein as a Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and Zion Lutheran Church.