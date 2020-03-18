“One thing I do know, that though I was blind, now I see.” John 9:25 NRSV
I love that the Church gives us the wonderful stories from the Gospel of John to ponder in the middle of Lent. Today let’s consider chapter 9. Jesus met a man who was born blind. With some spit and dust, he healed him. Wow! A man once blind, can now see!
But not so fast. Is it “Wow?” Or, is it “Yikes?”
A controversy broke out. Was this man really blind? How was he healed? If Jesus did it, what does that say about him?
Fortunately, a group of religious students were on the scene to help sort things out: “Whose sin caused him to be born blind?”
Like lots of religious people, they wanted to talk sin and blame. It’s called “theodicy.” Why do bad things happen to good people? Why do good things happen to bad people? Let’s note Jesus did not get caught up in such theological gymnastics. He healed the man.
Then, the religious professionals stepped in to launch a thorough investigation. The man told them, “All I know is that this man put this stuff on my eyes, and I see. I think he’s a prophet.”
He sees, but they cannot. The man’s parents were summoned, who said, “Looks like our son, but we have no idea how he sees now. We don’t want to get into any big theological controversies with you all. Ask him.”
Blindly, the religion department called the man back: “This Jesus doesn’t have an accredited degree; he isn’t on our rolls; therefore, he must a sinner. Don’t you agree? Admit that he is a sinner.”
The healed man was totally confused. “I don’t know all that much about sin, salvation, sanctification and all that big religious stuff. What I do know is I was blind, and now I can see.”
“Tell us one more time, from the start, what did he do to you?”
“Really?” he said. “I have never seen the flowers. I want to watch the sunset. If you’re so interested in explaining this, ask Jesus yourself. Maybe you want to be one of his disciples.”
This sent them into a frenzy. They accused the man of insulting the orthodox faith and threw him out.
After that, somebody heard the man mumbling, “I didn’t want a theological discussion. All I know is that once I was blind and now ….”
Each of us lives in the world of our assumptions. We’re bound by our convictions of what can and cannot be. When something happens, it must fit into our set of boxes: This caused that, and that caused this, and on and on.
I’ll always remember Mary. Her full recovery from a life-threating situation was miraculous. That’s what she called it – a miracle. She found new life through it. She said, “God healed me. And more, God has given me new hope and strength, and, also, a new sense of purpose.”
I was there when one friend responded, “You’ve always been a strong person, Mary.”
And another said, “Right! I don’t know anyone who has a stronger sense of self than you.”
I found it curious how the confession of God’s real, life-giving presence at work was found to be a threat by her friends. Their preconceived notions of what can and cannot be brought them to reject a new fact like God truly working among us.
The nature of God is to intrude and dislocate our expectations. And rather than saying, “Wow, that’s amazing!” so many are conditioned to say, “Wait. Let’s explain it. This must be what happened. Here is what is conventional. Here is what is acceptable. Nothing else. Okay?”
A man was once blind. Then, he could see and nobody took time to wonder, to give thanks, and to celebrate with him. The whole thing was turned into an intellectual problem: Let’s reassure ourselves that nothing new has happened here.
We do that – avoiding the very stuff of faith – because to do otherwise means we must go back to the drawing board and rethink a few of our cherished assumptions like: finding someone to blame, and finding where God is punishing, and finding how we must fix it ourselves.
A pastor said to me, “I’ve been thinking about my call. There is a little village up in the mountains with a tiny church. It’s pretty isolated and impoverished. They need a pastor, and God seems to be pulling me there.”
I, a religious leader and theological scholar, sometimes must burst the balloon of such religious fanaticism: “I get your religious high, but you’ll never survive there. You’re far too social, intellectual and gifted. You’ll end up feeling trapped and alone. Maybe you’re feeling guilty about something.”
She said, “All I know is that I felt the presence of God there. I felt like Jesus touched my life. It was undeniable. All I know is I felt a joy such as never before.”
I said, “Go ahead, then. Believe. Ignore the narrow-mindedness of the world. Go with what God has given. Trust that. Go with what you know from Christ.”
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the roles of the Honorably Retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He serves in Oelwein as a Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and as an Associate Chaplain at MercyOne Hospital.