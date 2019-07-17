Friends in the community,
Over the last two weeks, I have been away from the office. When I take time off from work, I do not do a lot of traveling. I like to take time to relax and do nothing for a few days to think about what God is up to in my life and what God may be up to in the life of other people in my family, in the congregation, and in the community. I also like to read books and get caught up on some of the latest trends in theology and society.
While I was on my break this year, I ran into a couple of books that caught my attention that many people may not read. The titles are offensive, and the material in the books is not meant to be Christian even though, when one reads them, one can quickly see how often arguing against Jesus ends up becoming arguing for Jesus.
One of the books I read discussed the lack of hope that exists in our world. In many ways, people feel hopeless. They have experienced different kinds of losses in their lives. The losses that they have experienced have caused them to feel as if life has no meaning for them. Instead of living in hope, they live in fear of losing one more person or one more thing.
I wonder if this has happened because we get so wrapped up in what we can see, taste, feel and hear. We experience the world through our senses, and we do not allow ourselves to experience life through the eyes of faith. What would happen if we stopped worrying about the physical world and became worried about the things of the Spirit?
The losses we spend a lot of time focusing on are physical. We can see the things that we believe have been taken away from us. We can see people move to different communities, and we can watch as people we know and love are called home from this world to take their place among the saints in light. We can hear bad news and understand that something in our lives will be affected through what we have been told on television or by another person.
What we cannot always realize is what is waiting on the other side of the loss. We do not precisely know what happens the moment we close our eyes to this world and wake up in that house that Jesus has been preparing for us according to John Chapter 14. We do not always know if or when we are going to see someone who has decided to move to another town. It cannot always be predicted when something that has been taken away from us will be given back to us or if it will be given back to us at all.
What we do know, through faith, is not we never face these losses alone. God promises to be with us even when it seems like everything and everyone else in our lives is leaving us. We know that there is something better waiting for us when we are called home from this world because God has made this promise to us, and God never breaks His promises.
When we move from focusing on what we can see to what cannot be seen but is trusted in by faith, our entire lives change. We no longer lose hope when life seems hopeless. Instead, we place our trust in the God who gave us life, and the God who promises to live life with us in the world and in the world to come.
Having this type of focus and hope also allows us to live in a new and different way each day. The world wants us to focus on what we can see. When we live according to how to the world wants us to live, we judge ourselves and other people according to what we can see in them and in us. We focus on the kinds of clothes people wear, the kinds of houses they live in, the types of cars they drive, and the friends we think they should have or not have. We hold ourselves and other people captive to false standards.
When we let go of the world and live in hope, we are set free from this captivity and this judgment. We are allowed to focus on God’s presence and the promise He has in store for us, we are able to hear this good news and share this good news with no strings attached. It is not, “If you are good enough, God will love you.” It is, “God loves you because He is good, and He is love. God is always with you and with me.” God’s love and God’s presence will never come to an end! Knowing this love and God’s presence with us allows us to live in hope now and forever!