A Roman Catholic friend of mine once told me that he thought that if Jesus really loved the Church, He would keep her poor, small and despised. A story is told (perhaps apocryphal) that Pope Julius was showing Michelangelo around the Vatican and said that Peter could no longer say, “Silver and gold have I none.” To which Michelangelo is said to have responded, “Neither can you say, ‘Take up your bed and walk!’”
In our day, especially among Evangelicals in the West, we idolize big and rich and influential churches and church leaders. But is our admiration wise?
In the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew, Jesus says the person who is poor in spirit is to be congratulated. The person who sorrows is to be celebrated. The person who is humble is truly blessed. The person who hungers will be satisfied. That doesn’t sound like big and rich and powerful.
In the last half of the 20th century, Evangelicalism has seen the mushrooming of mega-churches — churches with thousands of members. These churches are usually led by a charismatic, dynamic and visionary leader. Along with huge congregations come huge facilities, huge budgets, huge programs and more often than not, huge salaries. All this ‘hugeness’ falls under the rubric of “church growth.”
One of the pioneers among the mega-churches was Willow Creek in the Chicago area. It presently has an estimated 24,000 people attend each weekend in seven locations in the Chicago area. A few years ago, that church did a study of the impact of its ministry and determined that it had failed significantly to develop disciples, the core of its mission.
And that is the rub.
Jesus commissioned the Church to “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you ...” (Matthew 26:19-20).
The mission of the church is pretty simple – preach the gospel, baptize those who believe and teach them to obey Jesus.
The size of a church has nothing to do with its mission. The wealth of a church is irrelevant to its mission. The political influence of a church has nothing to do with its mission. In fact, while size, wealth and power might be useful to the church’s mission, many times those attributes are a hinderance to the church’s actual mission.
In our culture, size, wealth and influence are often more about empire building than about mission. Not always, but the tendency and the danger are certainly always present.
A church that is focused on size, wealth or power has replaced Jesus’ mission with a man-centered goal. What is important is whether the church is teaching its members to obey Jesus’ teachings.
Christianity is always “counter-cultural,” always stands against the sinful tendencies of the dominant culture, always calls her people to come out from among the lost of the current generation and to be a peculiar people: “But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for God’s own possession, so that you may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light;” (1Peter 2:9).
Today there are many voices telling the Church to conform to the current fads of political correctness and moral relativism. Modern man has outgrown the simplistic moralism of the past, they say. Many a church, and many church leaders, are willing to “fudge” on what behaviors the Bible condemns and what behaviors the Bible commends. (One local leader, who has since moved on, said that he was “against sin,” but he certainly wasn’t going to name any!)
Jesus didn’t conform to the fads and moral relativism of His day. He stood against sin to the point that the religious leaders of His day manipulated the political leaders to put Him to death. God’s judgment on Jesus’ life was to raise Him from the dead. It is the resurrected Jesus Who calls His church to acknowledge His Lordship and obey His teachings.
Obeying Jesus is often viewed as old-fashioned and politically incorrect. It may not be popular or attractive to the rich and powerful. But it is reality. This resurrected Jesus will someday stand in judgment against our fads and moral relativism. (Even that claim — that God will hold us accountable for our disobedience to His commands — is seen as politically incorrect. But it is true nonetheless.)
He will ask the churches if they faithfully sought to teach their converts to observe all that He commanded. And He will ask each of us if we were faithful in our obedience to what He taught.
Did we visit the widow and orphan in their distress?
Did we treasure the life of every person, born and unborn?
Did we honor and obey our political leaders?
Did we honor our oaths, promises and covenants?
Did we respect the rights and privileges of all?
Did we treat everyone equitably?
Did we seek justice and resist evil?
Did we worship the One True God or fall for the lies of self-exalting idolatry?
Such is the teaching of churches “on mission.” It’s not about money or size or power. It’s not about feeling good, but rather about being holy. It’s about being faithful to Jesus, who called us out of darkness into the light.
