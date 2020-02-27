Friends in the Community,
Greetings to all of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that all of you are doing well, as we being to make it into the Lenten season and look forward to the upcoming Easter holiday.
What do you do when something bad happens to a friend? How do you react when you run into someone that just made a mistake that is not horrible but seems terrible for them at the time? Do you find a way to comfort them? Do you hope someone else will take care of them, so you can move on with your activities and with your life?
A couple of days ago, I was privileged to attend the FFA sub-district contest in West Union. I was there because my own daughter was taking part in one of the events. During one event, one of the students made a mistake. Things did not go as planned, and this person was quite frustrated and more than a little embarrassed. This young person had a hard time continuing what she was doing, but she made it through and completed her event.
After the event, this young person left the room where the event was taking place and went back out into the hallway. Instantly, she was met by one of her peers who was ready to give her a hug and let her know that the mistake she made was not the end of the world as she knew it.
As this young person continued to make her way down the hallway, she was met by her advisor who gave her support as well.
Soon, this young person had to go to the holding area where she was met by other students. When this young lady told the other students about her mistake, these young people continued to offer their comfort and support. Pretty soon, what seemed like the worst experience ever for this young person became a great show of God-given love and support (even if it was not named as so).
Since I am a pastor, I am sensitive to places where God shows up in unexpected ways. There are times when life does not go as planned. There are times when life does not go as expect, and we do not do things the ways we would like to do them. There are also times when other people make mistakes and have their plans disrupted.
What does God want from us at those times? When we make mistakes, we are called to remember that we are human. Part of being human is realizing we are not perfect. We are going to have those moments when we fall short and sin. It is part of our lives this side of heaven.
When those times come, God reminds us that we are forgiven through the death and resurrection of Jesus. God restores our relationship with Him and our relationships with other people. God also gives us the strength we need to try things again and do better the next time we are called upon to complete a task or take part in an experience.
As forgiven people, we are also called to comfort others when they make mistakes or have bad things happen to them. When we are there for other people with a kind word or some other sign of our presence, God is in the midst of those interactions. God is empowering us to be truly present for another person. When God is in an interaction, there is more comfort and consolation than we can ever imagine. The person that receives this comfort is able to continue on knowing that they are not alone in their experience.
This is good news! It is good to know that we are always forgiven even when it seems like we have made the biggest mistake ever. It is also good news to know that God can use people like us to offer comfort and consolation to another person. When God calls upon us and uses us, we know that we are taking part in a blessed task!
My prayer is that all of us would hear this news of forgiveness and know that God is always with us even when we make mistakes. I also pray that we would hear God’s call to be there for someone else.
Pastor Josh.