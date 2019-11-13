As a young man, I styled myself as a “non-authoritarian Marxist.” I’m not sure I knew what that meant, but it sounded cool. But I did know that I was a very unhappy person. And I hoped that somehow a new form of government could help me through my depression and despair.
I hung around with a bunch of drug-using radicals at the University, and we called ourselves “freaks.” As I studied my fellow “hippies,” I saw that each of us had great “holes” in our psyches — disastrous lacks in personal character and/or interpersonal skills. One guy wore a black greatcoat with a human skull in his pocket. Another guy would light you afire if he had the opportunity to do so. Another guy we called, “Lying John.” He would lie to you about anything; if his lips were moving, he was lying.
I wrote angry screeds, stories and poetry for what we called an underground newspaper. Two 8½-by-14 inch sheets mimeographed, filled with anger, angst and often profanity. Once I took the “paper” up to Sioux Falls to try and sell some at the colleges there. I was dressed in my ‘hippie’ finery — bell bottom jeans, dirty parka and flaming orange afro.
Campus security at the Lutheran school escorted me firmly off campus.
At another college, I met a kid who volunteered to read my material if I would read his. His stuff was a bunch of Christian literature. I told him I thought Christianity was a crutch. He said he was standing upright with that crutch and wondered how I was doing.
I was low. I was desperate, unhappy, despairing and feeling alone and trapped.
The young man asked me if I would hang around until his buddy Jack got out of class. I might be interested in what he had to say. I had nothing better to do, so I stayed. In a little while, a young man sauntered in, clean, well-groomed with dress clothes and a Bible in his hands. Much to my surprise, it was “Lying John!”
John told me a lot of things that day about Christ and the Bible that I didn’t believe. But amazingly, he wasn’t lying. Lying was his identity and he wasn’t that person anymore. He believed what he was saying. And he was happy! I was dumbfounded.
I left that room and said to God (who I said I didn’t believe existed), that I didn’t know what had happened to John, but He could do that to me if he wanted to.
I went back to the university and started talking to the numerous campus pastors who served there. I asked them how one became a Christian. One told me to be baptized. I had been baptized already — and it hadn’t worked. Another told me to join a church. I had joined a church when I was baptized — that hadn’t worked either. For another two years I sought to become a Christian but no one could tell me how.
Finally, an old lady in my hometown (who had prayed for me since I was 3 years old) introduced me to her pastor. He challenged me to study the Bible with him and I agreed. Each week we would look at a passage of the Bible and the lesson would end with him telling me that Jesus was the Christ, that He died for my sins and rose again. If I would believe in Him, He would forgive my sins and give me a new life, a new relationship with God.
After several months of Bible study, I became convinced that the Gospel message I was hearing was worth a try. Alone, I got down on my knees and said to God, “God, I don’t know if this is true or not. But if it is true, would You give me Jesus as my Savior?”
A few days later, I was out getting hay for some cattle. It was a cold winter day in rural South Dakota, and I was frustrated. In my frustration, I got down off the haystack on the sunny side, out of the wind. A person came to me there. I saw no one and heard no one, but a person was there, who identified Himself to me as Jesus. He showed me that I was a spoiled little sinner. He convicted me of the many ways that I had hurt others with my selfishness and rebellion. He tore down all my pretensions and convinced me that I had nothing to offer Him. I deserved to be rejected and abhorred.
Then, somehow, Jesus communicated to me that in spite of my sin, He loved me! He accepted me!
I drove back into town a Christian.
The Rev. Dan Driscoll serves as pastor at the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein.