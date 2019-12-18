At this special time of the year, I have a very special Christmas wish for all: May you be just like Ebenezer Scrooge.
What?! Why would I ask you to do this?
At the beginning of Charles Dickens' wonderful story, Scrooge is the meanest man anyone ever heard of. He has shut out everyone in every way except as it pertains to his business, which he runs ruthlessly. He especially wants nothing to do with Christmas.
As he says: "If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with 'Merry Christmas' on his lips should be boiled in his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly through his heart."
Somehow, we always remember Scrooge this way. But that is the beginning, not the end. At the end he is a changed man. Why don't we remember that?
Let me put it another way: How would you like to be remembered only for the time you were at your absolute worst? The only notion anyone has of you is as a rotten individual. You wouldn't like that. Don't do it with Scrooge.
The whole idea of Christmas — the idea from the heart of God — is our change of heart, our redemption. In the simple, direct language of the Good News translation: "When anyone is joined to Christ, he is a new being; the old is gone, the new has come." (2 Cor. 5:17)
Let Christmas be the renewal of all like, and treat everyone as at their absolute best. This is what God wants from us.
And so, as Tiny Tim said, "God bless us. Every one."
The Rev. Rick Johnson serves as pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.