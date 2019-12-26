Our relationship with the Lord is something that we can grow in as we look to 2020. The psalmist reminds us to seek after the Lord and to put His loving principles into practice as we interact with each other.
“Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him. Fear the Lord, you His saints, for those who fear Him lack nothing.” Psalm 34:9
The Lord is the Provider of good things. Children of God are called to be extensions of our Father’s Love.
“Come, my children, listen to me; I will teach you the fear of the Lord. Whoever of you loves life and desires to see many good days, keep your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking lies. Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.” Psalm 34:11-14
As followers of Christ, we have Him as our Model in how to love one another. The world needs to see God’s children as bearers of His Truth, as found in Jesus.
Jesus reminds us in the Beatitudes of the extent of His love for all of His followers:
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the poor in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:3-9
You and I have the gift of free will in which we choose how we are going to live. The way that we treat others is an extension of our relationship with Jesus. We are called to be messengers of The Father’s Love.
The world in which we live is filled with contrasts. Love and hate are all around us. We can’t seem to escape the world’s pull to just look out for ourselves. God is Love, and that should be our motivation in how we treat others. Paul reminds us of the most excellent way to love, as God loves us. He also deals with what love is not, as found in 1 Corinthians 13, The Love Chapter: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the Truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails…And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is Love.”
The opposite of love is hate. When hate is spread, satan is at work in our midst to divide by tearing others down. Love will counterpunch hate with mercy and forgiveness. Love shows dignity and respect for others. God unifies; satan divides. Jesus says: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.”
The New Year of 2020 is upon us. Seek to be a difference maker for the Lord.
Jesus says: “Lo, I am with you always.” Stand on The Rock that is always secure.
The Rev. Dave Byrd serves as pastor at First Baptist Church, 31 1st Ave NE, Oelwein, 319-283-1760.