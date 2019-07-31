Everyone who confesses Jesus as the Christ is a member of the Church. According to the Bible, the Church exists locally, universally and eternally. The Bible uses many analogies to describe the Church. The Church is called the Bride of Christ, it is called the Body of Christ, it is called the Temple of God. But most commonly, the Church is referenced as a family – the family of God.
That is most propitious because every culture in every age has had families. So, the Church is adaptable to every culture, in every age.
We live in an age that has denigrated the need for the traditional family – to our great impoverishment. We live in an age where many people will affirm that they like Jesus but not the church. But the church, local and militant, is God’s plan for this age. It is in the church (with the people, not in the building) that we can grow into the image of Jesus. Those who try to be spiritual outside the local church are only fooling themselves. The Church is what God is doing in the world today.
But what does it mean in this culture and this age to be ‘family?’
Our cultural traditions are under attack from many quarters. But for most of our history, family meant to be related by blood or covenant. My parents’ brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws were my uncles and aunts. They were related to me by covenant, not by blood. My parents’ siblings were related to me by blood.
In the analogy of the church as a ‘family of families,’ members are related to one another through the blood of Jesus, shed as a sacrifice to atone for our sins. That blood relationship is based upon a covenant between God and Christ’s followers. In the Communion service Jesus is often quoted as saying about the cup of wine they shared, “…this cup is the New Covenant in My blood.” The covenant He refers to is the New Covenant prophesied by the prophet Jeremiah several hundred years before Christ.
Even as the Church Universal and Militant is a family, so is the local church a family of families. That means that the local church must necessarily be more than a gathering for an hour a week. Family implies and necessitates relationships. Relationships take time. And in the case of the local church, the more time is invested, usually the greater joy is reaped.
You don’t get to choose your family. You don’t get to choose who associates with your ‘family of families’ either. The local church is meant to be as inclusive and as diverse as Heaven’s population. Of course, Christians in their sinful flesh don’t live up to that heavenly standard, but that is the ideal.
Because the church is diverse and inclusive, relationships are more complicated and difficult than in a traditional nuclear family. That’s a good thing. In our sinful flesh, we would like to shun anyone who is different from us. We’re a lot like the old fellow who prayed, “Lord bless my family – me, my wife, my kids — us four, no more!” The church causes us to develop the Spirit-given capacity to love others.
Because we come from different backgrounds and different cultures, bringing different formative experiences with us (often referred to as baggage), relationships in the local church are sometimes extremely frustrating. That too is a good thing. Frustration makes us sink deeper roots into the love the Spirit gives. And that gives us greater joy.
Because we are saints living in sinful flesh, we ourselves can make relationships more difficult. Our fears, our pride, the warps in our personality from past abuse and sin often makes us hard people to develop relationships with. Building those relationships stretches us and usually stretches those we are in relationship with. The more we grow and mature, the greater our capacity to experience and enjoy the presence and character of our Heavenly Father.
Being a member of a local church is as ‘growthy’ as being married to a member of the opposite sex. For husbands, learning to love that ‘woman God gave me’ is a lifelong challenge. For women, learning to welcome his leadership is also a lifelong challenge. Though challenging, both are meant to be a joyous and edifying experiences. Likewise, those who are actively involved in Christ-centered and church-centered relationships will find great challenges and great rewards.
God’s plan for this age is to magnify His glory through the process of redeeming sinners from their alienation from Him and developing them into a community of faith that reflects His grace and love. That is why He has designed the church as a family of families. As we learn to love and respect our brethren who labor under the same curse of sinful flesh as we, the church develops the capacity to reflect God’s glory and grace. The Psalmist said it well, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity!” (Ps. 133:1)
Today, many in our world are alienated, unhappy and hopeless. To this generation, the promise of the church is a beacon of hope, joy and community. Of course, that promise hinges upon a relationship with the Savior Jesus Christ. His resurrection empowers the promise. To those who know Christ, the church is the only institution in our culture with the potential to produce the character God desires in His children. It is incumbent upon God’s children to seek and develop the relationships God has prepared for them – in the church!
The Rev. Dan Driscoll serves as pastor at the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein.