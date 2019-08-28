Friends in the Community, I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well as the students return to school for a new time of learning and inspiration.
As the new school year starts, students are given new chances to learn materials and get a fresh start in their school work. They bring what they have learned from years past to this adventure to give them a foundation from which to build. They, then, build upon this foundation to further their learning about various subjects and topics. Eventually, as the years continue on, they find that they may be able to master certain subjects, and they may struggle with others.
Many of us know that learning does not end in the classroom when we are children. Life is all about learning new things. All of us bring past experiences and past learnings along with us in life. We have those things that we have learned well, and we all have things with which we have struggled as we have made our way through life. Everyday is a learning experience if we allow ourselves to be open to what God is doing in our lives and in the lives of the people around us.
Along with these foundations that are continuing to build, there are certain things about the past school year that students do not want to bring with them into the new school year. There are those things that did not go right for them in the prior year. There were those tests with lower scores than they wished to earn. There were those days when they did not get along with their friends and teachers as well as they wanted. There were those times when they may have been asked to behave differently.
When these students enter a new school year, those negative things from the year before are gone. Students are allowed to make a fresh start. The grade book starts at zero, and the students are allowed to have a chance to get better grades than the prior year. Relationships are renewed because some of these students have not seen each other since they left school in May. These students may have learned different ways to act and interact.
We all need this fresh start, too. We have had times in our lives when things have not gone the ways we wanted them to go. There have been times when we have made mistakes in our relationships with God and with other people. We have had those times when we have missed the mark in our jobs, in our homes, and in our relationships.
God gives us this fresh start through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. When Jesus came into the world to live for us, to suffer for us, to die for us, and to rise for us, Jesus gave us a new chance. He gave us the opportunity to start over each and every day. This is good news!
This means that life is not defined by our past failures and past sins. Life, for God’s children, is defined by being made completely new through what Jesus was sent into the world to do for each and every one of us. Being made new allows us to let go of the past, live in the present, and look forward to the future!
Living this way also allows us to set other people free from those things we think they have done against us. We can open ourselves up to renewing our relationships with them by sharing the forgiveness that God has given to us with them. Doing this allows our relationships to grow and flourish in ways that will absolutely amaze us.
As this new school year starts, I would pray that would all enjoy renewal in our relationships with God and with other people!