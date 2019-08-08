I hung a shelf on the wall of our dining room so my wife could display some plates. One thing you must understand is these were not just some run-of-the-mill plates. Her grandmother bought them while in Mexico and gave them to her granddaughter.
We’ve had these plates on display in every home we’ve ever lived. Usually, the plate shelf was one of the first items I would mount on the wall. Once the plates were in place, the house began to feel like home.
You can imagine how we felt when we were awakened in the night by a noise in the dining room. Sure enough, those precious plates were lying in pieces all over the floor. No matter how hard I would try, there is no way I could ever replace what was lost that night.
We live in a “throw-away” world, don’t we? But there are some things in life we value more than anything else. Some people may value their job. But if you lose your job you could get another job. Others say money is irreplaceable. Well, you can make more money.
There are only a few things in life that are truly irreplaceable. One of the most valuable assets you have is your time. Time is one of God’s greatest gifts, but far too often we misuse it, or abuse it, or we waste it, or kill it. Have you ever wondered, “Where has all the time gone?”
Since God is the author of time, it shouldn’t surprise us that He has some directions for how we are to use it. In Ephesians 5:15-17, we read, “Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is.”
Your time is precious. Be sure to value it. How precious is time? Well, consider this: If you have no more time, you have no more life. Your time is your life! When you’re out of time, you’re out of life. If we understand time in that way, time is the most precious commodity we have. Yet we treat it so carelessly.
Your time is also limited. Don’t waste it. An old song says, “Yesterday’s gone, and tomorrow may never come, but we have this moment today.” When we realize how limited time is, it helps us get our priorities right. Are there relationships you need to mend? Are there places you need to visit? Are you in a right relationship with God? What are you waiting for? The days are quickly slipping by. Time is not on your side. Whatever it is you must do, do it now.
Time is powerful. Invest it wisely. People often ask me how they can discover God’s will for their lives. And, while the answer to that question varies with each person, it always begins with one person: God. The most important part of each day is not getting through your “to-do” list. Instead, it’s honoring God with all the details.
Lately, I’ve been praying this prayer: “Lord, guide my thoughts, guard my lips, and govern my heart.”
God does not force his way into your time; instead, he knocks on the door and calls your name. Can you hear him knocking? Can you hear him calling?
Whatever God’s special will is for your life is something you will only discover after you invite Him into your time – be it a day, a week, a month, or a lifetime. May God help you to cherish each day and honor Him with each passing moment.