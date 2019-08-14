In Ephesians 1:1-2, Paul is writing to the church at Ephesus and note the loving concern as he addresses them: “Paul an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God, to the saints of Ephesus, the faithful of Christ Jesus. Grace and peace to you from God our father and the Lord Jesus Christ.”
What a way to begin this letter! The opening is filled with love and warmth from his heart to all of them. That is something to aspire to as we interact with each other. Consider the other person as a gift of love from God.
Paul reminds us that we are bound to God: “As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” Ephesians 4:1-2.
Do you notice the loving way in which Paul encourages us to see each other through eyes of love? If we are to truly represent God, we are to treat one another with dignity and respect. We serve God, and he is our reason for being.
“There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.” Ephesians 4:5-6
Every believer is a work in progress. The more time we spend with Christ, the stronger our message of love and redemption to the people around us. Let love guide you whenever you are dealing with other people. We are encouraged to grow in Christ. There is a constant battle within every person regarding sin and temptation. We are called “to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” Ephesians 4:23-24
Notice how we can achieve this, by restructuring our thinking. The battle is ongoing in spiritual warfare when Satan is constantly challenging us to think that this is impossible to do, so why strive when we know we are going to fail? We will fail if we try to do it without God leading us. Jesus says it this way: “What is impossible with men is possible with God.” Luke 18:27
We are called to use a filter when we talk to one another.
“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Ephesians 4:29.
In conclusion, be thoughtful towards others.
“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32
In Christian Love, Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church, Oelwein.