Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this little note finds all of you well, as we head into another new year!
One of the blessings that I have experienced during my time preparing to be a pastor and as a pastor is working with youth and children. In the calls that I have had, I have been able to build relationships with kids and have also had the opportunity to see young people build relationships with one another and with their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
It is fun to hear a 5-year old tell you about their best friend Jesus.
It is exciting to listen to a teenager affirm his or her faith and tell you how that faith is impacting his or her daily life at home, at school, and in sports or at work.
As I write this note, I am sitting in a hotel room in Florida. As a parent of a teenager, I also get the opportunity to be a part of my own kids’ lives as a chaperone for special events and trips. This week, I am one of the chaperones on the Oelwein High School band trip to Disneyworld and other destinations.
Being on the bus, in the hotels, and in the places we have visited this week, I have, again, been reminded how special these young people are to our communities and to our congregations (even though this is not a church trip). I have been listening to the conversations these young people are having with one another. I am hearing these young people support and affirm one another. I have been able to watch and hear these young people share their talent with a bigger audience than they ever have before. Along with these, I have also been there watching these young people being willing to have fun with one another.
As I have taken part in these activities this week, I see why Jesus placed such a high value on children. In Mark chapter 10, people are bringing their children to Jesus for Him to bless them. The disciples rebuke these people, but Jesus tells the disciples to let the little children come to Him. He wants to spend time with these kids, and He, even says, “Whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will never enter it.”
Jesus lets the children become an example for adults.
All of us have a point when we stop being children and become adults (my wife is still waiting for that moment with me). For the most part, this is a good thing. There are things that we need to do, as adults, that children do not need to do. For example, we need to get jobs and learn to support ourselves and our families. We need to find ways to put food on our tables now and prepare for retirement later.
Do we, sometimes, go too far? Do we get so concerned about being mature adults in every aspect of our lives that we also forget to be like children and teenagers when it comes to our lives of faith?
When Jesus said people are called to receive the kingdom of God as children, He is saying that we are meant to place our complete trust in Jesus just like children. When we tell children that Jesus is our best friend, they believe us. Do we still believe this as adults, or do we think we grow too old for that?
Since we forget this, we also show it in the ways that we live our lives and in the ways that we treat other people. We put up walls between ourselves and others. We become less vulnerable around one another. We become choosy when it comes to who can see our real selves, when it comes to whom we choose to support, and when it comes to openly sharing our gifts and talents.
What would happen if we would be like children when it comes to our journeys of faith? What would happen if we allowed ourselves to be vulnerable enough to once again realize that Jesus really is our very best friend who lived for us, suffered for us, died for us, rose for us, and lives our lives in this world with us?
My guess is that this would change our lives. It would also change how we interact with and treat other people. It would also open us to share our gifts and talents with a world that desperately needs Christians to do so.
My prayer for us this New Year is that we would become like children in our journeys of faith and that we would be willing to see Jesus our very best friend. As we do so, I would also pray that we discern how this changes our lives and our relationships with other people.
God bless you now and always!
The Rev. Josh Schunk serves as pastor at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St, Oelwein. The church can be reached at (319) 283-1207.