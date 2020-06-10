The United States (and other countries as well) have been riven the past few weeks with protests, riots, deaths and property destruction. The occasion for this paroxysm of violent rage was the death of a black man in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer. The man, George Floyd, died of complications of drugs and a heart condition, aggravated by the seemingly brutal actions of the arresting officer.
That was the occasion, but not the cause. The cause is the simmering rage engendered by the sinful racism of our past and aggravated by the policies of our government’s ‘social engineering’ through welfare and innumerable programs. For instance, while well-meaning, the ‘War on Poverty’ begun by LBJ in the 1960s certainly seems to have unintentionally resulted in the nearly universal destruction of the family in black communities.
Our political ‘solutions’ have mostly exacerbated the rage and racial discord. We might blame radical leftists, socialists, communists, right-wingers, or groups like Antifa for the riots, but they are merely trying to exploit the tragedy to destabilize a system of government that thwarts their political agendas. While many protesters are indeed peaceful, there are significant attempts by radicals to cause confrontations with police to further destabilize the situation. Be sure that the violence in our cities in the last weeks has little to do with George Floyd, and much to do with advancing the political agendas of various bad actors.
So, we can blame misguided public policies that have destroyed the black family, resulting in a generation of fatherless men and women. We can blame idealistic but gullible students exploited by radicals. We can blame families and neighborhoods decimated by drugs and poverty. We can blame violent radical and revolutionary groups trying to overthrow our freedoms. We can blame the sins of our forefathers. But affixing blame doesn’t solve the problem.
Is there any way forward for racial healing? Is there any solution? Is there anyone who has both the motivation and the strength to overcome centuries of injustice and generations of failed public policies?
First, we need to admit that the problem will not be solved by our politicians. We need to admit that the solution is not ‘institutional reform.’ The very people who are now saying they can ‘fix the problem’ are the same kind of people that have for 60 or more years created and administered the policies that have so deeply aggravated the problem.
The sin of racial hatred that justifies slavery is not a new problem. Racism and the rage it engenders has been an ugly part of human civilization to this very day. Only in countries that were deeply influenced by the gospel of Jesus Christ has slavery been disavowed. In England, the efforts of William Wilberforce and his Christian cohorts saw slavery outlawed. In the United States, Protestant abolitionists won the freedom of slaves. But laws can’t eradicate the sin of racism or rage at injustice.
In a day of desperate violence and anger, the churches of Jesus Christ can stand out as beacons of light in the darkness. The Apostle Paul, writing to teach and equip the saints in Rome to deal with the racism and cultural prejudice that plagued their culture (and their assemblies), said, “Therefore, accept one another, just as Christ also accepted us to the glory of God.” The hatred and prejudice between Jews and Gentiles was deep-seated and intense - even more so than the racial disharmony we face.
Paul, following Jesus’s lead, called believers to accept one another. Their motivation for doing so was their own acceptance by Christ. By dying on the cross, Jesus reconciled believing sinners to the Heavenly Father. Jesus accepted them, not because they were worthy of acceptance, but because He loved them. Thus believers had (and have) a strong motivation to accept others in the same way - sacrificially and lovingly.
Behind Paul’s exhortation to ‘accept one another’ is the reality of the presence of the Holy Spirit in the lives of believers. Not only do believers have an overriding motivation to mutual racial and cultural acceptance, they also have the strength to do so because of the indwelling Holy Spirit. It is the teaching of the New Testament that each individual believer is indwelt by the Holy Spirit in a mystical but practical way. The Holy Spirit can heal the aggrieved and transform the racist. He can transform a community of believers. He can transform a nation.
Over the centuries, churches have sometimes lived out their identity successfully, but too often they have ignored Jesus’ call to acceptance. Not enough churches today embrace the acceptance offered and required by the gospel of Jesus Christ. Christians can’t be arrogant or paternalistic on this issue. We need His grace. But even so, the Church offers society a way forward to racial healing that no other entity or organization can offer.
This is not an easy answer. It’s not a panacea or a bromide. It requires a wholly different mindset than is common to our society which often looks on government as its savior. The churches’ offer of racial healing cannot be institutionalized. It is not a social program. It must be a ‘ground-up’ movement. Church members must be taught to embrace their acceptance by Jesus and extend that acceptance to others. What happens in a church gathering each week is of cosmic importance and of great social significance. Racial harmony will begin, not in social programming, but in individual transformation brought about by faith in Jesus as Lord and Savior.
In our day churches have often failed to teach their people the implications of the gospel. But if the churches will return to Christ, the Fountain of acceptance, we have the opportunity to create sub-cultures of racial harmony. That will impact our society with a workable solution to the racial hatred that afflicts us today. It won’t be ‘overnight,’ but the churches offer a beacon of hope to a society that is mortally wounded by its own hatred, suspicion and violence.
The anarchy of the mob will not bring racial healing. Socialism, communism and political programs have proven to be false saviors. The social engineering of the past 100 years or so have proven to be expensive and counter-productive. Perhaps, before it is too late and our country lies in ruins, we should look to God and His word.
Christians, Churches - live out the acceptance that Christ has given you!
The Rev. Dan Driscoll serves as pastor at the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein.