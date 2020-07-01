As we face these challenging times, know that God is here to help us through choppy waters and storms. Emotionally, we are all over the place, as we make daily adjustments in an ever-changing world. I want to share some uplifting worlds from Scripture to help us keep things in perspective. The psalmist has some great insight for us as we consider the majesty of God.
“I will extol the Lord at all times; His praise will always be on my lips. My soul will boast in the Lord; let the afflicted hear and rejoice. Glorify the Lord with me; let us exalt His Name together.” Psalm 34:1-3
The love from God the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Spirit are to help us deal with life’s many ups and downs. We are all broken instruments, struggling with relationships, situations and circumstances that seem to be overwhelming us at times.
The trials and tribulations that we are enduring, are best seen through eyes of love that come from Jesus, our Savior.
Please keep our local communities, states, and our nation in your prayers as we deal with obstacles and hurdles that come our way. The world in which we live, has gone through a lot of significant adjustments since this pandemic made its way into our world. Allow God’s Love to be your focus, as you look to Him to guide you into His path of righteousness.
The psalmist reminds us of what it means to kneel as a sign of submission.
“Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the Lord our Maker; for He is our God and we are the people of His pasture, the flock under His care.”
When we picture Jesus kneeling in prayer, we see the Son of God being humble with the heart of a servant. Kneeling before God is a way to stay Spiritually fit as we come to Him as people who need Him and each other to help us deal with these trying times.
Spend time with God regularly through prayer and Bible study, and ask Him to help you deal with life. God loves you for who you are, and He works to make you better. Give His love away in the Spirit in which He loves you, and know that He will always be your port in any and all storms that threaten to capsize your ship. Show love, dignity, and respect to those God has put in your travels.
We are all in this together, as we practice social distancing and other safety measures that keep us and our neighbors safe and secure.
Jesus says: “I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 13:33
Believers are called to model Jesus. We were not put here to put others in their place, but to celebrate each person’s place in our world. God bless you in your journey.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave Byrd, First Baptist Church