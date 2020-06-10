“Those who try to make their life secure will lose it, but those who lose their life will keep it.” Luke 17:33 NRSV
Sodom and Gomorrah were close to one another like twin cities. The Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus wrote the citizens of the cities were “overwhelmingly proud of their number and the extent of their wealth.” He goes on to say they “showed themselves rude and arrogant to men and no respect or reverence to the divinity ... they no more remembered the benefits that they received from God, hated foreigners and avoided contact with other people.”
Genesis 18:16-33 tells us God was ready to destroy the cities because of that wickedness. The story tells us also that Abraham reminds God of salvation. God was ready to be just and punish the sinners. Abraham asks God to be merciful. In fact, he persuades God to see that even 10 people found to be righteous would be enough for all to be saved. That concern to preserve human life is more than being sentimental. It means that every single life must be weighed against the whole. God agrees that 10 righteous persons have the same weight as a thousand bad ones.
It does not turn out well for the two cities (Genesis 19). We have an idea from the very beginning where things are headed when we know that Sodom is derived from a Hebrew word meaning “burnt” and Gomorrah from a word meaning “buried.”
Sodom and Gomorrah are with us still. We live in the world of the Burnt and Buried. They’re with us wherever we find the destructively proud; the aggressively greedy who lord over others; those consuming more that producing, and accumulating too much debt – both economic and moral. Sodom and Gomorrah tell a story about the deep reality of human sin. Through the Bible we find them mentioned as an example of what happens when things get so out of balance and too far beyond sane that everything goes over the edge, and we are awoken to find there is nothing but soot and dirt.
What does it mean to live as a Christian in such a world? What are we to do? As always, we turn to Jesus.
In the gospels, Jesus describes two worlds. One is the world he was born into; the Roman Empire’s version of Burnt and Buried. Jesus spoke and acted in critique of that world. His compassion was not general or abstract sympathy. He taught and healed the most vulnerable in response to the excesses, inequalities and failures of the government and the religious system that propped it up rather than caring for those it should.
The other world Jesus describes is the Kingdom of God. It is the alternative to the worldly empires that bring the dust and ashes. The Kingdom of God is the opposite of every form of social, moral and economic waste, corruption and greed we witness in history and in our world today. What Jesus promises us is his Kingdom of more compassion, more love, more spirit, more mercy, more justice, more courage, and more surprise.
I write this reflection preparing to return to my community of worship while watching the headlines. There is the disease and the dis-ease spilling onto our city streets. I see what is going on, and I’m confronted by the contrasting kingdoms. Christ convicts me to face the neglected injustices, and how I’ve ignored my part in them, and how our collective anxieties and fears, envies and greed weigh down all of us.
At the same time, it is Christ who promises healing. He leads me back into the community of the forgiven. There, he offers me his Word and Spirit. He feeds me with his Bread of Heaven, and satisfies my thirst with his Cup of Salvation. He gives peace beyond my understanding. He brings new life. All that he offers is like an antidote to poison.
The waiting in isolation many of us have adhered to these many weeks has been very difficult. I pray it has also been worthwhile. I pray that we have learned and grown through it and come out changed; moved in perspective from the selfishness and pride of the Burnt and Buried and closer to the Kingdom of Heaven.
Already this summer I’ve noticed the songs of the birds are clearly more beautiful, and so too are the brighter colors of the flowers. Beyond the extraordinary found of God’s creation, I hope to find that there are at least ten righteous among us.
Some will be more compassionate and care for the most vulnerable. Some will be more loving and renew family life. Some will be more spiritual and return revitalized to worship. Some will be more merciful and take up the causes of the least and lost. Some will be more just and less judgmental. Some will be courageous and speak boldly against all injustices. Some will be wise and care for the earth. Some will be humble and choose against rudeness and greed. Some will be creative and move others closer to our life-giving, life-sustaining Creator through their subversive inspiration.
The righteous among us show the whole world that Jesus’ Kingdom is not a one-day, some-day, far-off heaven, but an alternative here and now. Have we the faith to live it, now? Jesus puts great faith in such a Kingdom. A Kingdom built upon our ability to change course and answer his call.
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the roles of the Honorably Retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He is a Spiritual Director who serves as the Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and an Associate Chaplain at MercyOne Hospital.