Seared into the collective memory of mankind forever is a new set of vocabulary we’ve never really had to use before: coronavirus, social distancing, N95, quarantine, and so on.
Along with these vocabulary changes are cultural changes, even if they will prove to be short-term. For example, I went to Walmart the other day (for the record, I try not to go there unless, as was the case, I needed something from the pharmacy), and it was crowded as if it were a normal Sunday afternoon. Parents had their children with them. Senior adults were everywhere, and some people were there to buy only a couple of things that clearly didn’t warrant a trip to the petri dish that is today’s big-box store.
I found myself getting upset at all these people who shouldn’t be there. Children and senior adults, touching carts and things on the shelf, and standing too close to me and breathing and everything! Then I realized: A couple of months ago, I wouldn’t have thought anything about it; it would be just another Sunday at Walmart.
But right now, there are no “just another” days anymore. COVID-19 (there’s another one of those terms!) has brought with it a necessary change in our collective behavior. We’ve had to turn away from the way we used to live and embrace temporarily (please, God, let it be temporarily!) a new lifestyle. New facts, new realities have caused our priorities and our behavior to change. For now, we can’t just keep living like we once did.
There’s a biblical word for this kind of behavior: repentance. To repent means to turn around and go the other way, away from whatever it was you were doing before (usually, something sinful). It has more to do with action than with feeling guilty about what you were doing wrong.
When Jesus came from Heaven to earth, grew up, and began his ministry, one of the first messages he preached was, “The time has come. . . . The kingdom of God is near. Repent and believe the good news!” (Mark 1:15) He was saying, “New realities require you to change your priorities and behavior. It’s time to make those changes — I am that new reality.” The arrival of Jesus changed everything; the message of repentance was not a gloomy one — it was, in fact, “the good news of God” (Mark 1:14).
Yes, the call to repentance is a call to change our ways based on new realities. But it’s also a call to embrace what’s best for us, for the world. As a Christian, I believe that what’s best for the world is to embrace not only the message of Jesus Christ, but to embrace him in faith, to trust Jesus with our lives and our eternity. Through repentance, God calls us to what is best for us.
The coronavirus has ushered in new realities that have forced us, like it or not, to repent, to turn from our old way of living and to embrace the new. It’s not that going to large gatherings was wrong before; new factors now make that decision dangerous and therefore we must turn from it for now. A time will come when this is over and based on that particular new reality (we have conquered the virus) we can repent from our quarantines and embrace the cultural resurrection with new vigor and appreciation. Hang in there, everyone. It’s a great time for faith, and yes, even for repentance.
The Rev. Adam Graunke is the campus pastor of Antioch Christian Church in Oelwein.