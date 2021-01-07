Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this note finds all of you well.
I want to start this meditation by sharing the words of Ephesians chapter 4: “I therefore, the prisoner in the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, making every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.”
There are times when it is difficult to explain the feelings we have toward events we see in our homes, our communities, and throughout the country. We wonder how certain things can happen and why some people act the way they do. We have questions about where God is in the midst of what we hear people saying and the actions we see them taking.
This week, there was an event that took place in our country that has no words to describe it. We all had the opportunity to see the events that took place in Washington, D.C., when Congress had gathered to count the electoral college vote on Wednesday afternoon. When the vote was happening inside, there were many things taking place outside that moved inside. It was a scene that has not taken place in this country in many years.
While these events were taking place, many of us may have found ourselves with those questions about how this could happen, what is happening, why is this happening, and where is God in the midst of all of this? These are common questions, and it is OK for us to ask these questions when we hear about and see these types of events.
Just as it is hard for us to put words on our feelings about these events, it is also hard for us to answer those questions of why, how, and what is taking place. We do not know those answers, and we want to be careful not to judge other people too harshly because we do not always know exactly how other people think or why people think the way they do.
The question we can attempt to answer with some certainty is the question of where is God in the midst of all of these events? God is with His people. Jesus promised, in Matthew 28, to be with us always. He promised to be with us when our lives are going as expected, and things are going well. Jesus promised to be with us when life is just happening. He is with us on those days that are not that great but are not that bad.
Jesus promises to be with us on those days when things take place that are hard to bear and hard to understand. This means that Jesus was with us on Wednesday afternoon. He was there holding all of the people in Washington, D.C., in his arms when things became tense and difficult. He was with those of us who were watching these events unfold on television or on the computer screen. He did not walk away!
Since He was with us, He was also calling us to be there for another. He knew things were difficult around this country for many people in many different ways. He wanted us to take a few moments to pray for one another, comfort one another, and to remind one another of His presence in our lives and in these events that leave us speechless.
This is how we live out the words of Ephesians chapter 4. We take the time to be Christians in the world bearing witness, together, to Jesus who is with us when things that take place have no words. We do not do this because we belong to one denomination or another. We do this because we know that Christ has died and Christ has risen for everyone who believes in Him according to John 3:16. Knowing this and proclaiming this allows us to live in unity and to speak God’s peace to one another.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh