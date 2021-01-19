Many pastures in Iowa were stressed in 2020, either from dry conditions, storm damage, or over grazing. Pasture grasses require rest, nutrition, and proper management to reach optimum production. Several meetings will be held in northeast Iowa to focus on pasture recovery in 2021.
Topics will include evaluating the current forage status to develop a plan of action, tools and techniques to provide recovery for existing pastures, renovation practices for severely damaged pastures, and grazing techniques to provide for long-term production of pastures. The program is also designed for participant interaction.
Programs will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:
Thursday, Feb. 18, Fayette Fairgrounds Dance Pavilion
Monday, Feb. 22, Buchanan Heartland Acres
Due to Covid restrictions, preregistration is REQUIRED and attendance is limited for some sessions. Masks will be required and please social distance yourself. Call to register:
Buchanan County (319) 334-7161
Fayette County (563) 425-3331
This event is co-sponsored by the Buchanan, Fayette, Jackson and Tama County Extension districts, ISU Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Center. For more information, contact Denise Schwab at 319-472-4739 or email at dschwab@iastate.edu.