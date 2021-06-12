Abigail Patrick, 17, was named Miss Oelwein 2021 at Party in the Park on Thursday in Plaza Park.
She will be a senior at Oelwein High School in the fall and is the daughter of Amy and Ben Weber of Oelwein and Shane Patrick of Shell Rock.
Being Miss Oelwein, she said in her essay, would bring her closer to her community and give her insight on more ways to help positively impact people’s lives.
Post-high school plans include majoring in early childhood education, first at Hawkeye Community College and then attaining a bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa University.
While emceeing the ceremony Thursday, Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn made her an offer to come back and work at Little Husky Learning Center.
She indicated she enjoys ensuring everyone is treated equally.
In the community, Patrick volunteers for the monthly food truck, an opportunity she says has been a true realization of the needs of others.
“I love helping at Food Truck every month. By being there for others … it makes me feel good about the community I live in,” she said in her essay.
Her high school activities so far have included volleyball manager, basketball, track, choir and FFA where she serves as secretary.
She is also a recipient of “Whatever It Takes” awards. Away from school, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and baking.