March 22, 1947 — Sept. 1, 2020
OELWEIN — Paul R. Bowers, Jr., 73, of Oelwein, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2020 at his home.
Celebration of Life: 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Final Resting Place: Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be sent to: Paul Bowers, Jr. Family, P.O. Box 614, Oelwein, Iowa 50662
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as recommended by the Governor of Iowa, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at the services. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Paul Robert Bowers, Jr. was born March 22, 1947, in Oelwein, the son of Paul Robert Bowers Sr. and Charlotte Isabelle (Conner) Bowers. He graduated from Oelwein Community High School in the class of 1965. Paul was a life-long Oelwein resident. He worked as a spot welder at Universal Industries in Cedar Falls for 43 years until his retirement. Paul enjoyed classic cars, attending car shows and word searches.
Paul is survived by his 3 Children: Tina Ash of Oelwein and her children: Matt Dales of Oelwein, Lucas Ash of Oelwein and Mariah Ash of Cedar Rapids; Sara (Jeremy) Scott of Aplington and their children: Tess (Kevin) Smith of Oelwein, Torie Bowers of Waterloo and Hailee Canfield of Waterloo and Wesley (Rachel) Bowers of Independence and their children: Hailey Votroubek of Patterson, New Jersey, Brooke Bowers of Waterloo, Charlotte Bowers of Independence, Colton Votroubek of Independence and Paul W. Bowers of Independence; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Becky (Charlie) Rees of Oelwein and June (Allen “Butch”) Griffith of Oelwein and several cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law: Christopher Ash in 2012; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.