Fayette County is submitting its recently completed, wide-ranging paving project for the 2020 APAI Quality Design award, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz told the Fayette County Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting. The supervisors gave their support to the application.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies celebrating the project completion will be Monday, Oct. 5, on County Road C50, just outside of Oelwein, around 11:10 a.m. and then in Hawkeye at about 11:50 a.m.
In the application document drafted by Fantz and signed by the supervisors and the county engineering team, he explained the program and its significance.
“This year’s paving program was arguably the most significant paving program in Fayette County’s history,” Fantz told the board, continuing to say, the CIP-HMA (Cold In Place Hot Mix Asphalt) road reconstruction program was our largest ever paving program in terms of funds expended, $7.5 million, and in terms of miles reconstructed, 29.6 miles (includes four miles of HMA shouldering).”
Fantz explained that the 91,000 tons of HMA placed this year “will measurably improve the lives of our 20,000 residents.”
“To truly understand the benefit to the movement of commerce and the traveling public, it is necessary to understand the road’s poor condition," he wrote. "Farmers and truckers provided information on equipment damage they were experiencing due to the road failures. Grain elevators detailed lost business they were experiencing on account of road conditions. Users shared safety concerns.”
Fantz also told the supervisors that reconstruction of the roads would not have been possible without their decision to proceed with the bond process.
“The annual interest payment on the ($5 million) bond (2.08 percent), which continues to decrease over 10 years, is less than the annual repair costs for the reconstructed roads, which would have continued to increase. In short, this year’s reconstruction project was a team effort and win - win - win - win - win solution,” he wrote.