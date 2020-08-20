Oelwein’s Third Ward will have balanced representation on the City Council following Council’s approval of Mayor Brett DeVore’s recommendation for Lynda Payne to fill the vacancy.
A little over a week ago, the mayor expressed concern that no one seemed to be responding to the city’s request for someone to step forward. The Council had set Monday, Aug. 17 as the deadline to make an appointment to abide by the legal calendar for citizens’ right to petition a special election should they so choose.
“We actually ended up with four people who said they had an interest,” DeVore said. In accordance with appointments, the mayor made the recommendation to Council, which was approved at the special meeting Monday at the Community Plaza.
Payne is an Oelwein native and graduated from OHS in 1975. She and her husband Bob moved back to Oelwein in 2017 to be closer to grandkids after living in Cedar Rapids 22 years.
“I’ve been watching Council proceedings the last three and one-half years and I think they’re headed in the right direction. I want to see that continue, so I thought, ‘Why not? Now is as good a time as any to start getting more involved,’” Payne said of her decision.
In her resume to the Mayor, Payne listed her top three initiatives as supporting the continued demolition of unfit and uninhabitable properties, doing what can be done to support businesses and organizations during the pandemic, and assure the citizens in the Third Ward and Oelwein, that their concerns are being heard and addressed to the best of the Council’s ability.
“There’s no hidden agenda,” Payne said. “I will always vote in the way I feel is the best interest for the city of Oelwein as a whole.”
Payne noted that she has deep roots in the community and a genuine interest in Oelwein’s future.
“While we cannot return to the ‘good old days,’ I do believe, as a Council, we can continue to make Oelwein a great place to live, work, and play,” she said.