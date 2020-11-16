In the 18th year of the Olde Tyme Christmas event in Oelwein, the event hosts are the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development and the Oelwein Daily Register. The event this year will look a bit different, as guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 have been taken into consideration when planning the event details. Keeping everyone safe, while providing the event’s activities, is the first concern of the hosting entities.
All indoor activities have been eliminated or altered and a few outdoor activities have been cancelled to adapt to the guidelines. The Craft Show Marketplace, Legion Christmas Dinner, Candyland and the Christmas Photo booth are just a few of the activities that have been cancelled. With activities spread throughout the downtown area, there will be ample space to social distance and keep you and your family safe while still being able to stroll and enjoy the Christmas spirit! We recommend face masks and social distancing during the event. We suggest those who do not feel comfortable attending the activities, find a place to park and sit in their vehicles to watch the parade and fireworks.
The theme for the 2020 event is “Peace on Earth.” Parade entries and many of the tree entries will be designed around the theme! The event is being sponsored by local businesses. The entire event is successful due to the support of all the business sponsorships, participation in activities, volunteers working and the attendees.
The star of the show each year is of course, Santa Claus. To keep Santa and the children safe, Santa will only appear in the parade. Visits with Santa will not be available, but Santa is sending treats to be handed out to the children, phone calls can be made directly to him and letters can be dropped off at the OCAD office to be mailed to the North Pole. Santa will be the finale in the lighted parade. His jolly voice will be heard echoing through downtown on the magical night that has been created for Oelwein’s Olde Tyme Christmas.
While downtown, several businesses will be open for Christmas shopping. Stop in at the beautifully decorated stores to browse the merchandise Check items off your shopping list or find items to add to your very own Christmas wish list. You never know what you will find when shopping Oelwein.
Midwest Collision will host an animal display brought from Landon Kane at Red Rock Farms. Red Rock Farms has an array of animals that will welcome all the petting you can give them.
Buchanan County Animal Shelter will be located in the pass-thru between VibesUp and Flowers on Main with cats and dogs. Stop by and see the animals and cuddle with them. These animals will also be a showcase of some of the animals that are available for adoption at the shelter.
Mrs. Claus will read Christmas stories over a speaker system at Buds ‘n Blossoms, the Oelwein Express will give rides to little ones sponsored by Scheel’s Professional Lawncare, Oelwein High School Choir will give two performances of Christmas carols in the walk-through next to Flowers on Main at 6 and 6:30 p.m., kids ages 2-13 can take part in the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt locating the five elves in downtown store windows (pick up forms at Tindell Shoes), and the Grinch coronation will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Plaza Park bandshell.
Businesses will be participating in the Christmas Tree Walk, with windows adorned in festive trees of all kinds. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to build a snowman using materials of their choice. You will see a variety of snowmen displayed in downtown Oelwein.
Once again, horse drawn wagon rides will be available. Please abide the social distancing suggestions when standing in line and riding through downtown. Smaller groups will be suggested.
Along with all of the great restaurants that Oelwein has to offer, there will be some other options to add to your choices. Come for the fun and dine, too! Among the restaurant choices downtown, Leo’s Italian Restaurant, Hacienda Del Rio, Subway and Ma & Pa’s Diner will be open for business and located right in the area of the Olde Tyme Christmas activities. Outside on West Charles, McRobie Kettlecorn and T & T BBQ will be serving tasty choices.
A toy vendor will be strolling the streets with their cart of lighted toys. Glow necklaces, swords and much more will be available for purchase. This vendor is a returning favorite amongst the event goers.
The evening will conclude with a lighted parade and a fireworks display. The parade will have many lighted entries and will begin at Advanced Automotive on North Frederick and head south to Strang’s Tire. Immediately following the parade, the fireworks can be seen at the south end of the downtown area. If you watch the parade from main street, move to the west to the parking lots or Plaza Park to view them with no buildings obstructing the view. The night is sure to be a magical experience for the entire family! You won’t want to miss a thing at the 2020 Olde Tyme Christmas in downtown Oelwein!