OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard and the Olde Tyme Christmas Committee have completed a list of activities for this year’s modified Olde Tyme Christmas slated for Friday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.
“We are excited about the activities we have planned for Olde Tyme Christmas and are hoping that you will participate as much as you can,” said Howard. “We need businesses or individuals to add to the success of the activities that are listed here.”
The theme for the 2020 event is “Peace on Earth!” Parade entries and many of the tree entries will be designed around the theme.
In the 18th year of the Olde Tyme Christmas event in Oelwein, the event hosts are the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and the Oelwein Daily Register. The event this year will look a bit different, as guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 have been taken into consideration when planning the event details. Keeping everyone safe, while providing the event’s activities, is the first concern of the hosting entities.
All indoor activities have been eliminated or altered and a few outdoor activities have been cancelled to adapt to the guidelines. The Craft Show Marketplace, Legion Christmas Dinner, Candyland and the Christmas Photo booth are just a few of the activities that have been cancelled.
“With other activities spread throughout the downtown area, there will be ample space to social distance and keep you and your family safe while still being able to stroll and enjoy the Christmas spirit,” said Howard. “Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended during the event. It is suggested those who do not feel comfortable attending the activities, find a place to park and sit in their vehicles to watch the parade and fireworks. “
The entire event is successful due to the support of all the business sponsorships, participation in activities, volunteers working and the attendees.
Christmas Tree Walk – The “Walk” will replace the Festival of Trees with business windows decorated with trees and Christmas décor. During the event, businesses are asked to have your windows lit up for people to walk around and see the windows. Voting slips will be available at the OCAD office for people to vote on their favorite tree.
There are several businesses that are not located in the downtown area of the OTC event that are doing trees and need a spot to display them. Anyone who has a window they can share with another business, please let OCAD know.
“If you want to do a tree and are not located downtown, contact us and we will find you a spot for your tree. I know I am a dreamer, but I’m hoping we can make our main street look like a Hallmark movie. Let’s really make it beautiful!. Let us know if you are doing a tree,” said Howard.
Parade – Entries are being accepted for the parade. Anyone who would like to have a spot, please contact OCAD to be added to the list.
Build a Snowman Contest – “This is something new this year! Let us know if you want to build a snowman and enter it into the event,” Howard said. The snowmen will be judged, and prizes will be awarded. Businesses, individuals and organizations are invited to participate and be creative.
“Thank you to all the businesses that have helped sponsor this year’s event,” said Howard. “We will continue to keep you posted as we complete event details!”