ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Upper Iowa University baseball team swept a double header at Northern State University on Friday, but dropped the third game of the series on Saturday.
On Friday, Upper Iowa's offense erupted in game one for 16 runs on 14 hits and scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings. Upper Iowa took advantage of five walks, five hit batsmen and three Wolves errors combined with the 14 hits to post their highest run total of the season.
In the nightcap, Upper Iowa took a 3-1 lead into the seventh but Northern State tied the game and forced extra innings. The Peacocks scored on a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and then closed out the home team in the bottom of the frame.
The Peacock baseball team lost a 9-4 decision at Northern State on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Upper Iowa.
Upper Iowa is now 11-11 overall and 9-8 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while NSU is now 10-9 overall and 9-6 in the conference.