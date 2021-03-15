ADDISON, Ill. — Upper Iowa placed 16th at the Warhawk Open hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 13 in Addison, Illinois. The Peacocks competed in six traditional games in a field of 23 teams.
UIU finished with a total pinfall of 5,690 which beat out seven other teams at the tournament.
Freshman Ty Kirkpatrick. of Plum, Pennsylvania, led the Peacocks with 1,243 total pins and 207.2 pins per game while freshman Brandon Bell, of Palm Coast, Florida, (1,195 pins) bowled the high-game with a career-best 251 pins becoming the third Peacock to surpass 250 pins in program history. Also competing for UIU were sophomore Devin Lentz, of Bettendorf (1,146); freshman Sean Odegard of Muscatine (903); freshman Kyle Moeller, Plainfield, Illinois (697), and freshman Tre Preston, of Fort Dodge (507).
As a team, the Peacocks set a program-high for a traditional team game with 1,079 pins.
UP NEXT: UIU travels to Highland Bowl in Davenport where Western Illinois University is set to host the Leatherneck Classic on March 20-21.